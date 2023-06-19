ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra welcomes Zachery Wells as its new executive director, effective July 1, as his predecessor, Yvonne Dolby, retires after a successful 12-year tenure.
“With many years of nonprofit leadership experience and active involvement in the vibrant Arizona music and arts community, Zack brings a wealth of expertise to the role,” Dolby said.
“His appointment heralds a new era for ProMusica Arizona, as we set our sights on reaching new heights and further enriching lives in the greater Phoenix area, with a particular focus on the north Valley. Together, we will continue to deliver innovative, joint performances featuring our renowned multi-generational Chorale and Orchestra.”
Wells, whose career includes several executive titles, is well-positioned to lead ProMusica Arizona into a new era of growth and innovation. With a deep understanding of project management, strategic planning and team leadership, his goal is to enhance donor engagement, streamline event management and transform the organization's website into a dynamic and user-friendly platform.
In his capacity as executive director, Wells will oversee ProMusica Arizona’s operations, collaborating closely with artistic director Patti Graetz and the board of directors. His primary focus will include driving revenue growth, fostering relationships with corporate sponsors, expanding artist rosters and nurturing key stakeholder and industry partnerships.
Leveraging his expertise in crafting compelling, shareable content and harnessing social media platforms, Wells also aims to significantly increase the organization's online presence.
“Zack's passion for music and unwavering commitment to supporting artists perfectly align with ProMusica Arizona's missions and values,” Dolby said.
“We are thrilled to have him on board to guide our organization in achieving its goals. Notably, Zack is no stranger to ProMusica, having been a member of the chorale for the past two years. His leadership as the tenor section leader marked the beginning of his involvement within our organization, expanding when he became a member of our board of directors.”
Dolby announced her retirement in mid-April and her last day will be June 30. She joined ProMusica Arizona in 2011, when the recession caused many art organizations to shut down. Dolby didn’t let that happen to ProMusica, though — not in the recession and not even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout her tenure, Dolby played a pivotal role in website development, business partner engagement, contract execution, ad sales and grant writing. Her efforts, particularly in securing emergency funding during the pandemic, enabled the organization to remain financially stable and support its administrative and artistic staff.
“Her excellent people skills and most importantly, organizational skills and delightful personality, have been tremendous assets to the organization,” the organization shared in a public statement about Dolby’s retirement.
As ProMusica Arizona concludes its 20th season, the organization expressed its deep gratitude to Yvonne Dolby for her exceptional achievements.
Wells aims to follow in her footsteps to ensure the nonprofit continues to thrive and make a positive impact in the community.
Since its founding in 2003, ProMusica Arizona has become a leader in bringing live music to audiences primarily in the north Phoenix area. With 113 multigenerational singers and instrumentalists, the group has performed 295 times for 141,000 audience members. For more information, visit pmaz.org.
