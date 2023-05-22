May is National Bike Month, and the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has tips to help riders and motorists make bicycling a safe and enjoyable way to get around.
The more bicyclists and motorists understand each other’s needs, the better we all can respect and cooperate on state highways and local streets.
Bicyclists may be surprised to learn that they have the same rules, rights and responsibilities as others on the road. They must follow traffic laws in school zones by slowing down and not passing any other vehicle. In modern roundabouts, bicyclists must yield to traffic – including other bicyclists – already in the roundabout, just as motorists are required to do. Another option at a modern roundabout is dismounting and walking a bike like a pedestrian.
Meanwhile, bicyclists have additional responsibilities when it comes to protecting themselves, including a requirement under state law to use, at a minimum, a rear red reflector and white front headlight. State law requires bicyclists to use hand signals to show their intentions. Some Arizona cities and counties require bicyclists under age 18 to wear a helmet, but helmets and mirrors are essential to your safety regardless of whether they are required.
Most of all, ride defensively. Be aware of your surroundings, including the possibility that vehicles will turn, doors of parked cars will open and side traffic will enter the roadway without seeing you. Make eye contact with drivers to confirm you’re on their radar.
Motorists aren’t off the hook when it comes to bicycle safety. When changing lanes, turning left or right, opening the car door or pulling out from driveways, be aware that cyclists could be in the vicinity and may be traveling faster than expected. State law requires drivers to give at least 3 feet of clearance when passing a bicyclist, but it's best to allow 5 feet when possible.
Both bicyclists and motorists can help keep themselves and each other safer by resisting the temptation to look at their smartphones rather than the road. Conditions can change in an instant regardless of whether you are pedaling or pressing an accelerator.
All of this is just a starting point.
Check out Share the Road, ADOT’s pocket guide to learn not just about safety, but ways to make bike commuting easier and what other state laws bicyclists should keep in mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.