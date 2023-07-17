Phoenix-area nonprofits are invited to apply for the David R. Sellers (DRS) Foundation’s first “Project Build Hope,” a capital grant program that will award one deserving nonprofit with design-build construction services and the planning and execution of a fundraising event in addition to a minimum of $50,000 in capital.
With applications open now through Friday, Sept. 1, the inaugural program is available to nonprofits that demonstrate a strong need for design-build services.
Through this grant, the organization will receive full schematic design and consultation services that may include site analysis, master planning, budgeting, conceptual design, interior design and the preparation of construction documents. The services will be provided by LGE Design Build (LGE), an award-winning, design-build construction firm that has been a leader in the Southwest for almost 30 years.
“Our goal with the foundation has always been to provide an avenue for our teams to make a positive and lasting impact on the communities that we serve,” said David E. Sellers, who created the DRS foundation in honor of his late father.
“We’re always happy to support local nonprofits through volunteerism and donations, but this capital grant program provides us the opportunity to give back in a way that we’re most passionate about — offering our expertise with design and construction services.”
Founded in 2014, the DRS Foundation is a Phoenix-based nonprofit organization with an interest in giving back to other local nonprofits of all sizes and causes, especially those focused on the betterment of under-privileged and cancer-stricken children, plus those dedicated to ending the cycle of youth homelessness.
Sellers is also CEO of LGE Design Build and co-founding partner of Creation, one of the country’s fastest-growing real estate development and alternative investment firms, and uses both of these to help the community.
Through the DRS Foundation nonprofit, the LGE and Creation teams exemplify their commitment to community stewardship, actively contributing to the betterment of the communities in which they live and work. Employees extend their support to local nonprofits through philanthropic contributions, volunteer engagement and financial support.
Since its inception, the DRS Foundation has donated nearly $500,000 to nonprofit organizations across the Southwest, including Make-A-Wish, UMOM New Day Centers, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Save the Family.
The “Project Build Hope” capital grant is now active in the Phoenix-metro area.
Interested parties should submit a letter of interest by Friday, Sept. 1 to be considered, and the grant winner will be selected by Dec. 1. Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that “serves and focuses on the betterment of those in need” with “a strong need for design-build services.”
For more information or to submit an application, visit DRSAZ.org/projectbuildhope-grant.
