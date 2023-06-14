Arizona's monsoon season officially kicks off Thursday, June 15 and while this year may be drier and hotter than normal thanks to an active winter storm season, it's always a good idea to be prepared.
While APS plans year-round to keep the lights on and has resources at-the-ready to make quick repairs, it’s best to take advantage of delayed storm conditions now and plan ahead.
Arizona’s monsoon season officially runs from June 15 through Sept. 30. Intense storms can be unpredictable and their force can knock out power by damaging electrical equipment.
Before mother nature strikes, people can take these easy steps at home to be ready:
Create an emergency supply kit in case of a prolonged outage. The pack should contain non-perishable food items, a can-opener, water, a first-aid kit, a battery-operated radio, flashlights, extra batteries, a portable phone charger and any necessary medication.
Have a family communications plan ready. Write down important phone numbers for medical providers, family, friends and APS. Identify a cool location you can visit during an outage to stay comfortable and safe, such as a family member’s home outside of your neighborhood.
Ensure your contact information with APS is up to date. Sign in to your aps.com account or call the APS Customer Care Center at 602-371-7171 to update your email, text and phone numbers so APS can reach you in the event of an outage.
If you have an automatic garage door, learn how to open it manually in case you lose power and need to leave your home.
Secure outdoor objects that could blow away or cause damage. Objects found in a typical backyard, like umbrellas, kiddie pools and even trampolines, can be swept up by wind and end up in power lines, causing outages.
After a storm hits, be safe around electricity. If a downed power line is in sight, stay at least 100 feet away, call 911 and then call APS. Remember to unplug unnecessary equipment and appliances in your home to prevent electrical spikes when power is restored.
For those who use life-support medical equipment that requires electricity, call 602-371-7171 to register for APS’s Medical Preparedness Program. This alerts the company of your needs.
APS serves more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is a leader in delivering affordable, clean and reliable energy in the Southwest. For more safety tips, visit aps.com/safety.
