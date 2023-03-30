Abrazo Health is celebrating National Doctors’ Day by paying tribute to its physicians for their service, skill and compassion.
Across the Abrazo network of hospitals, emergency centers and physician practices, the theme of “Thank you for your commitment to heal” depicts a collective sentiment of deep appreciation for the outstanding group of physicians who tirelessly care for our community.
“On behalf of all our employees and patients, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our physicians,” said Abrazo Health Chief Executive Officer Brian Elisco. “I believe strongly in the value of saying thank you every day, but as we celebrate Doctors’ Day on March 30, we pause to honor the contributions of our physicians for their dedication to the health of our community.”
Abrazo recognizes its physicians for being the pillars of the high quality, distinctive services provided to Valley residents.
Over the last year, this has included accomplishments such as supporting expansion of our cardiovascular, spine and neonatal services; performing life-saving care for stroke, cardiovascular disease and traumatic and emergent events; and improving lives through orthopedic surgery and bariatric weight loss programs, to name a few.
Celebrated on March 30 each year, Doctors’ Day was officially established in 1991. March 30 also marks the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery by Dr. Crawford W. Long in 1842. National Doctors’ Day is commonly celebrated in health care organizations as a day to recognize the contributions of doctors to individual lives and communities.
Abrazo Health is one of the largest health systems in Arizona, serving the greater Phoenix area with advanced programs in cardiovascular, neurosciences, orthopedics, spine and sports medicine, trauma and emergency services, surgical robotics, general surgery and maternity care.
The Abrazo system includes Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Abrazo Surprise Hospital and Abrazo West Campus – along with freestanding emergency centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and graduate medical education programs.
For more information about services at Abrazo Health hospitals or a physician referral, visit AbrazoHealth.com.
