Phoenix Rising FC and Equality Health Foundation will operate youth soccer clinics in Phoenix May 15-16. The clinics and on-site wellness events are designed to promote health and well-being transformation.
Rising midfielder Carlos Anguiano and goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky will assist in the first clinic from 1:15 to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 15 at Maxine O. Bush Elementary School, located at 602 E. Siesta Dr. Phoenix Rising Academy coaches Neil Graham and Adalberto Peregrino will run the clinic, designed for 100 students in fourth through eighth grades.
On Tuesday, May 16 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Rising defender and local academy product Niall Dunn and defender Mo Traore will assist with a clinic at Morris K. Udall Middle School, located at 715 W. Roosevelt St. Graham and Peregrino will also take part in the second clinic, designed for 100 students across a wide range of ages.
Equality Health Foundation is the presenting sponsor for these youth clinics and will also provide on-site wellness resources for the youth and families in attendance.
For more information on Equality Health Foundation, visit equalityhealthfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.