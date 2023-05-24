As temperatures begin to creep upward and summer months roll closer, Phoenix Rescue Mission is kicking off its 11th annual, city-wide Code:Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign to save the lives of the city’s unhoused and at-risk individuals. The nonprofit’s goal is to protect the state’s most vulnerable population by collecting and distributing one million bottles of water.
Now through Aug. 31, Phoenix Rescue Mission is providing essential resources to sustain the city’s homeless population, such as nonperishable food and water supplies, and is seeking donations ahead of this Valley-wide undertaking. Monetary donations will be matched up to $150,000, made possible by several supporters of Phoenix Rescue Mission.
“Temperatures above 100 degrees can be fatal for anyone, but especially unhoused individuals,” said Phoenix Rescue Mission CEO Ken Brissa. “They don’t have the same basic necessities of shelter and fresh water as other Valley residents do, so this campaign is crucial in saving lives.”
During the campaign, several municipalities, including Scottsdale, Avondale, Peoria, Glendale, Goodyear, Surprise and El Mirage, have created partnerships with the Phoenix Rescue Mission, bringing relief to the streets in the mission’s Hope Coach vehicles to distribute water, toiletries and case management services.
More information about the 11th annual Code:Red initiative can be found at justgiving.com.
Food, water and all other heat-relief donations can be dropped off at the mission’s Donation Warehouse, located at 2515 N. 34th Dr. in Phoenix. The mission is also in need of volunteers to help distribute vital, nutritious food to families in need at its Hope for Hunger Food Bank in Glendale.
For more information on what to donate or to start a Code:Red drive, contact Kaesie Carroll at gikhelp@phxmission.org or 602-346-3347.
Phoenix Rescue Mission provides religious-centered, life-transforming solutions to persons facing hunger, homelessness, addiction and trauma. The nonprofit mission, which has been operating since 1952, is asking the public for support of its many programs designed to transform lives, including Hope for Hunger Food Bank, Hope Coach Street Outreach, temporary shelter programs, men’s addiction recovery programs and the Changing Lives Center for women and children.
