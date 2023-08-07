Navy Veteran W.L (Dub) Button was surrounded by nearly 200 friends, family members and neighbors at Sagewood Senior Living to celebrate his 100th birthday on July 24.
“I am incredibly blessed to have all these amazing people celebrating my day,” Button said. “My friends, family and faith are the reason I have had a very happy life. For the last 50 years or so, I also drink ONLY two ounces of scotch every night and I guess that had some effect on my long life also.”
Button was born on July 24, 1923 in Rule, Texas. In his 100 years, Button has traveled all over the world. He is fortunate to have a plethora of kids and grandchildren from three marriages to three wonderful women.
After the Pearl Harbor attack, Button felt the need to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Navy. During his time in the Navy, Button became the navigator of the USS San Marcus. His most notable assignment was preparing Bikini Atoll for the for testing the bombs to be used in future warfare, ironically with two other Sagewood residents.
As soon as Button returned home from the Navy, he married his first wife. Button had three marriages in his lifetime which amounted to a large and beautiful family who came in from all over the world to join him at his centennial celebration.
In 2011, after a successful career, building his family and living in different parts of the United States, Button moved to the Sagewood community.
He now spends his days connecting with fellow residents and enjoys his time in the Sagewood library where he reads the daily morning newspapers in the comfort of the reading room.
“As a person who has lived this long, I have looked for the answers to life’s major questions,” Button added. “One of the lessons I learned and hold dearly is to love your fellow man. My goal is to do everything I can to make life better for those in the world.”
As Button reflected on his life, he is proud of the choices he made, the accomplishments he achieved and the family he built. Button said he looks forward to many more years of joy and love.
Sagewood is a Life Plan Community located at 4555 E. Mayo Blvd. in Phoenix, featuring resort-like amenities including a fitness center, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor pools, 18-hole putting golf course, auditorium for multi-purpose use, formal and casual dining and health center providing assisted living, memory care support, skilled nursing and a rehabilitative therapy center. For more information, visit SagewoodLCS.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.