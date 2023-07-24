Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) set a new record for commercial passenger activity, welcoming 1,917,911 total passengers in Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23).
This represents a 5.6% increase over Fiscal Year 2022 numbers, the previous high-water mark for Gateway Airport. Seven of 12 months had record-setting passenger activity.
“The growth of Gateway Airport over the past few years has been phenomenal,” said Apache Junction Mayor Chip Wilson, chairman of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority (PMGAA) Board of Directors.
“The airport’s continued growth is providing tremendous economic benefit for the entire greater Phoenix region. We look forward to welcoming even more sun-seeking visitors through the airport this year.”
During the past year, Gateway Airport opened several new food and beverage concessions to provide more options for the growing number of air travelers choosing the airport. A new Macayo’s Mexican Food restaurant opened between Gates 4 and 5, and two new Infusion Coffee and Tea Crafters locations opened, one in the Gate Area and one in Baggage Claim.
The airport is currently constructing a five-gate, 30,000-square-foot terminal addition and an enclosed pedestrian walkway connecting the airline ticket counters to the TSA security Screening Checkpoint. Both projects will be complete in early 2024, just in time for the busy spring travel rush.
“More and more air travelers are discovering the value and convenience of using Gateway Airport," added J. Brian O’Neill, A.A.E., executive director and CEO of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority.
"The airport would like to thank its airline partners, airport tenants and our passengers for helping make FY23 a record year.”
Allegiant Air recently announced new non-stop service between Gateway Airport and Portland, Ore., beginning in November; bringing their total number of non-stop destinations at the airport to 47. Visit allegiantair.com for details.
For more information about Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, visit gatewayairport.com.
