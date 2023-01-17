Just in time for the busy winter and spring travel season when hundreds of thousands of visitors descend upon the Valley, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) and local general contractor McCarthy Building Companies have constructed a temporary tension fabric structure to accommodate the increasing number of passengers at the growing airport during its terminal expansion project.
The new structure provides passengers with comfortable space for efficient travel and allows Gateway Airport to maintain normal operations during construction.
“We are excited to begin construction of our new, modern, five-gate, 30,000-square-foot terminal addition,” said J. Brian O’Neill, A.A.E., director of Gateway Airport. “This much-needed project replaces a substandard, 10,000-square-foot portable facility and will allow the airport to keep pace with continued record growth in the future.”
The airport is experiencing record activity and welcomed approximately 2 million total passengers through its doors during 2022. This temporary structure will provide airlines with the space necessary to maintain operations and minimize disruptions while the airport’s terminal expansion project is underway. When the terminal addition is complete in February 2024, the structure will be repurposed for continued airport use.
The new, three-gate, 6,300-square-foot, temporary prefabricated facility includes security access controls, free Wi-Fi, PA system, HVAC, flight information displays, charging stations and seating for over 300 air travelers. The facility was constructed in less than two months and in advance of the busy holiday travel period. It’s part of the approximately $28 million terminal expansion project, which is being partially funded by a federal grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
“The expansion project is a complex expansion with airside work, and the temporary structure is an integral part of the project strategy. Our Terminal Modernization project team was able to build the temporary holding room structure in a short time frame within the fully operational Gateway Airport, which necessitated that our team execute it seamlessly and operate within stringent safety guidelines,” said Thomas Assante, project director for McCarthy Building Companies. “Our goal is to execute our construction strategy for the modernization while ensuring non-disruption of airport operations and an uncomplicated passenger experience, and successfully completing the temporary holding structure was an initial part of the plan.”
Gateway Airport is currently served by five domestic and international airlines offering nonstop jet service to more than 50 popular destinations across the U.S. and Canada. The airport welcomes approximately 2 million passengers each year and contributes more than $1.8 billion annually to the regional economy. For more information, visit gatewayairport.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.