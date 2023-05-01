Phoenix-area Ford dealers are partnering with the Ford Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company, to provide $1 million in scholarship funding to help support students pursuing careers as automotive technicians.
The Ford Auto Tech Scholarship is open to current and future students who are enrolled in post-secondary auto or auto and diesel technician training programs in the greater Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Phoenix areas.
This need-based scholarship provides $2,500 per semester for students’ school tuition account and may be used for all costs of attendance, including tuition, tools, living expenses and transportation.
“By providing financial assistance for technical education, we hope to empower young people to pursue their passions and become the skilled technicians of tomorrow,” said Brandon Nix, Ford’s Phoenix regional sales manager.
“We believe that investing in education is one of the most important things we can do to help our community thrive, and we're excited to see the positive impact that these scholarships will have on the lives of local students.”
Phoenix is one of four regions contributing to the scholarship program, which will be available to help alleviate barriers to entering auto technician careers across the country. Funding will be facilitated by TechForce Foundation, a national nonprofit supporting students through their education and into careers as professional technicians.
The auto industry has long faced a shortage of technicians due to fewer students entering and graduating from post-secondary programs, according to TechForce Foundation. Despite the auto industry’s annual demand for 258,000 new technicians, there are only 48,000 graduates from technician programs each year nationwide. In Arizona, the gap is likely to widen over the next decade without new graduates as there is 14% projected growth rate in this career field in the state.
“As we move toward an electrified future, these career opportunities are exciting and require skilled technicians who are proficient in STEM related study,” said Elena Ford, chief customer experience officer.
“Working together with the Ford Fund and our Phoenix-area dealers to offer this scholarship program means we can welcome a new generation of diverse students to the industry, and hopefully into our Ford family, to help us better serve our customers.”
For more information and to apply for the Ford Auto Tech Scholarship, students can visit TechForce.org/FordFund.
Applications are due by June 30, and applicants will be notified of the results on a rolling basis throughout the spring and summer.
