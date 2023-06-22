To help pet owners avoid the nightmare of searching for a missing pet, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) is hosting a “Stars, Stripes and Microchips” event now through Friday, June 30.
The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and, according to MCACC communications officer Kim Powell, this is the busiest time of the year for animal shelters.
Between Fourth of July fireworks and summer storms that can blow open a gate, the risk of losing a dog increases this time of year. June is National Microchipping Month, a campaign which aims to raise awareness of the importance of making sure dogs have correct and up to date information so they can be returned home faster if they are ever lost.
“The majority of the stray dogs who come into the shelter don’t have a microchip or any other form of identification, so it’s difficult for them to be returned to their owner and therefore they stay at the shelter and contribute to our capacity issue,” Powell said. “Microchips are a great way to identify your dog in case their collar or name tag becomes loose and falls off.”
With a microchip, if a dog is ever lost and picked up by a Maricopa County Animal Control Officer, they can get a free ride home.
To help ensure local dogs have proper identification, microchips will be offered for $4 while supplies last. The microchips will be provided on a first come, first serve basis from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday until June 30. The $4 microchips will not be available on weekends.
The Stars, Stripes and Microchips event is taking place at both shelter locations: 2500 S. 27th Ave. in Phoenix and 2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa.
“We hope to help keep pets safe and see many Maricopa County dog owners at the Stars, Stripes and Microchips event,” Powell said.
For more information about the event, visit maricopa.gov/5268/Animal-Care-and-Control.
