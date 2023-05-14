As the luxury market continues to be in high demand in Arizona, The Grigg’s Group sold a Paradise Valley listing for $5.15 million. The 6,306-square-foot estate, built by Cullum Homes and located in the Village at Mountain Shadows community, was the first home of its kind to bring a cutting-edge car-bar technology to the state and features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a theater, wine cellar and many more luxury amenities.
“The car elevator, which takes each vehicle into the showroom, was a major selling point for this home,” said agent Scott Grigg of The Grigg’s Group at Realty Executives.
“This was the first-ever home of its kind to feature such a technology and it has set the standard for a lot of new luxury builds coming to the area.”
Located at 5672 E. Village Dr. in Paradise Valley, this estate with contemporary design features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a spacious great room with fireplace and motorized pocket doors leading out to a spacious patio area.
It also has a unique basement level complete with theater room, lounge area, a car showroom fitting up to six vehicles accessed by a car elevator which descends from the garage, and a glass-enclosed wine cellar and wet bar.
Curated for entertainment, the Subzero kitchen is outfitted with a center island, eat-at bar, Wolf gas eight-burner range, walk-in pantry and butler’s pantry, along with a separate built-in dining area offering indoor and outdoor bar seating.
The backyard boasts a private above-ground spa with water feature, a built-in BBQ and wood fire pizza cooker, along with a plethora of community amenities and access to the Mountain Shadows Resort amenities.
