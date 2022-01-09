Optima, a leading, design-driven multifamily developer, has been awarded top honors from the esteemed American Architecture Awards in the multi-housing development category for Optima Kierland Center and Optima Sonoran Village.
The American Architecture Awards are the country’s highest public recognition for architectural design excellence given by a non-commercial, non-trade affiliated public arts, culture, and educational institution.
“Innovation and design excellence are at our core at Optima and to have two of our projects be recognized by the prestigious American Architecture Awards is a true honor,” said David Hovey Jr., president of Optima.
Since 1994, The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, together with The European Center for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and Metropolitan Arts Press, have organized The American Architecture Awards as a way to honor the best, new significant buildings and landscape and planning projects designed and built in the United States and abroad by the most important American architects and planners.
Optima has designed, developed and built some of the most architecturally significant communities in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and the Chicago metropolitan areas for more than 40 years. Designed by David Hovey Sr., FAIA and David Hovey Jr., AIA, Optima’s cutting-edge, residential buildings have long been recognized for the company’s commitment to design, innovation and sustainability.
To learn more about Optima Kierland Center, visit www.optima.kierland.com. For information on Optima Sonoran Village, visit www.optimasonoranvillage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.