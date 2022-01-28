North Valley Symphony Orchestra (NVSO) invites the public to attend its annual gala fundraising event, Saturday, Feb. 12.
The “Black & White Ball” will be held at Sheraton Crescent, Phoenix, 2620 W. Dunlap Ave., Phoenix. Residents are invited to join NVSO and celebrate its 10th season with dancing, dining and fundraising.
The event will feature performances by members of NVSO and special entertainment by Brian Foley, award-winning variety entertainer. Black & White themed dress is highly encouraged. Attendees will have a variety of silent auction items to consider — spa packages, wine-tasting courses, original artwork and themed baskets.
NVSO’s Black & White Ball begins with cocktails at 5:30pm, giving guests the opportunity to browse silent auction items and listen to musicians perform before dinner is served. Event tickets are $100 each and includes one cocktail, dinner and one raffle ticket. Reservations can be made online at www.northvalleysymphony.org/events-calendar-1. Several levels of sponsorship for the event are also available.
NVSO is a nonprofit community orchestra encompassing an adult orchestra and three youth ensembles. All NVSO musicians are volunteers who share a passion to rehearse and perform exceptional orchestral music for the North Valley community. For information, visit www.northvalleysymphony.org.
