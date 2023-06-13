With under two years remaining before the federal deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally compliant ID, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (ADOT MVD) has issued more than 2 million Arizona Travel ID cards.
As of the federal deadline on May 7, 2025, travelers will need a compliant credential like the Arizona Travel ID to get past Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at U.S. airports. Without the Arizona Travel ID or other form of compliant identification such as a valid U.S. passport, fliers risk missing an airline flight because the standard driver's license will not be accepted at TSA checkpoints.
The federally compliant credential is distinguished by a star in the upper-right corner and is available to Arizona residents as a driver's license or identification card.
To get an Arizona Travel ID, federal standards require the following:
Proof of identity — a birth certificate or U.S. passport.
Social Security Number — just the number, not the card.
Two documents proving Arizona residency — rental or bank statements, credit card or cellphone bills in your name with your current Arizona address, etc.
You can walk into an office for this service, but ADOT MVD suggests scheduling an appointment at azmvdnow.gov. Even if you haven’t activated your AZ MVD NOW account, you can still schedule an appointment.
More information, including a full list of qualifying documents, is available at azdot.gov/TravelID.
