Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) awarded its most prestigious honor, the Gold Award, to nine young leaders in North Phoenix and Cave Creek this year. Demonstrating outstanding leadership skills while discovering sustainable solutions to local, national, and global challenges, this distinguished award is earned by Girl Scouts Seniors or Ambassadors, in high school, who are truly making a difference.
“Our 2022 Gold Award honorees are the embodiment of tremendous leadership and true commitment to a cause,” says Mary Mitchell, interim Co-CEO of GSACPC. “These Gold Award Girl Scouts have established themselves as innovative leaders and changemakers.”
This year’s Gold Award winners are tackling prominent issues their communities face today by raising awareness on life-threatening food allergies, educating the public on saguaro cactus health, hosting self-defense classes for all ages, collecting thousands of dollars in unused medical equipment for underprivileged groups, bringing awareness to opioid addiction, teaching proper etiquette for service animals, giving communities access to the clothing to be their authentic selves, and much more.
While leaving a lasting impact on the community and the world, Gold Award Girl Scouts improve their problem-solving, communication, and time management skills while creating a legacy and making the world a better place.
As a nationally recognized symbol of leadership, the Gold Award can also open doors for unique scholarship opportunities, allow girls to enlist at an advanced rank when joining the United States Armed Forces, stand out among the competition in the college admissions process, and more.
The 2022 Gold Award Girl Scouts and their impactful projects are:
Elaine Apple, Phoenix
Rebuilding Willow Springs Trails
Elaine will tell you that attending Girl Scout Camp since she was nine years old has played a significant role in her Girl Scouting experience. She has participated in Leap, Counselor-in-Training 1 and 2 programs and even became a counselor last summer. Hosting hundreds of campers each year allowed her to mentor younger girls, gain leadership skills, and focus on increasing skills in a specific program area. Over the years, she grew particularly fond of Camp Willow Springs and turned her passion for exploring trails into a Gold Award project. Elaine improved trails at the camp by making trail signs for all the trailheads and intersections. She also cleaned up the trails hoping campers could learn how to navigate trail systems better.
Maya Channer, Phoenix
Atalanta Women: 365 Days of Empowerment
Inspired by all the research she was doing, Maya learned about hundreds of accomplished women who made history and thought of a way to educate others. With interest in technology and coding, she created an app and developed a team to help write 365 stories of women, with hundreds of other stories to add. She successfully coded the app Atalanta Women and published it in the Apple App Store. Atalanta Women highlights a woman each day and allows users to search and favorite their stories. It has been downloaded nearly 200 times and shared across her school network and community. Overcoming coding challenges and time management, Maya has learned how to lead a team, organize research and data, and has grown her confidence through her work. Girl Scouts showed her that being a leader isn’t all about being outgoing. It’s also about patience, organization, communication, and kindness.
Grace Cypert, Phoenix
Surgery Preparation Kits
After researching cleft palates and talking to doctors at the Barrow Cleft and Craniofacial Center, Grace felt inspired to help patients recover from these surgeries. Cleft lip and cleft palate result when facial structures developing in an unborn baby do not close completely. They require surgery and specific instructions post-surgery. To help manage their care, Grace came up with the idea to send patients home with a recovery kit that includes a detailed calendar with activities for care, a cookbook of liquid recipes, a toy, a deck of cards, a storybook about clefts, and a gift card to purchase smoothies. She gained support from the community and raised donations to complete the kits, and has gained feedback from the doctors and nurses at Barrow Cleft and Craniofacial Center that they have been beneficial to the patients who received them. Grace has learned to be a leader, confident, diligent, creative, and generous. She has also learned the importance of community service and friendships through this Girl Scouting experience.
Senya Izzo, Cave Creek
Sensory Boards
Dreamcatcher Healing Ranch is an equine therapy center that helps people heal through educational and positive equine and ranch experiences. After meeting the owner and learning about their mission, Senya knew she wanted to help this community and get involved. The ranch experiences include horseback riding, adaptive riding, group outings, and more. Senya wanted to add to these healing experiences, so she created sensory boards for patients while riding on the horses. They helped with cognitive skills, motor skills, problem-solving, and were intended to be incorporated into the healing process of the therapy sessions. Senya also provided tutorials on how to make them so anyone could make them at home for themselves.
Madalyn McKee, Phoenix
Study Garden
A proud alumni student of Abraham Lincoln Traditional Elementary School, Madalyn noticed two empty spaces on campus that she could transform. For her Gold Award project, she decided to change those spaces into gardens that the school’s garden clubs could use. She asked and received donations from Home Depot, Lowes, and Harbor Freight for materials and installed raised garden beds and plants. Since installing the gardens, the clubs have been using the space to learn how to garden and identify plants. She is proud to give back to the school she attended since kindergarten. She remembers attending a summer garden program at the time, which is no longer available and hopes this space gives future Lincoln students that opportunity.
Michelle Pangilinan, Phoenix
Empowerment for All
After hearing and witnessing multiple incidents at school, third-degree black belt Michelle began to question the safety of others and their ability to defend themselves. So, she launched her Gold Award project, a self-defense seminar created to share knowledge with anyone about protecting themselves, no martial arts experience required. Michelle instructed over 100 girls, boys, and women, from kindergarteners to working professionals through virtual seminars. In addition, Michelle also created six self-defense tubs with funds she raised, distributing them to centers and schools across the Valley to help spread her message and knowledge.
Paige Petrine, Cave Creek
Outdoor Classroom
Formerly serving as president of her middle school’s Green Club, Paige wanted to give future students at Sonoran Trails Middle School the opportunity to have positive outdoor experiences. She revamped the former garden and turned it into an outdoor learning space. For her Gold Award project, Paige planted over 20 trees and plants, installed multiple garden beds, and installed a watering system. In addition, Paige created lesson plans for science teachers to incorporate into their curriculum. Despite delays due to Covid, the project came together to provide students with an educational and fun space that will continue to be maintained by the school’s Sustainability Club (SEED Club).
Alesandra Reyes, Phoenix
Service Dog Etiquette
Alesandra grew up as a dog owner and trained a service dog through her school’s service dog training course. She realized that many individuals are unaware of the importance of service dogs and their proper etiquette while working. In her Gold Award project, Alesandra sought to educate individuals in her community on the different traits, types, and requirements for trained service dogs while informing others about the dangers of distracting them.
Eden Sapien, Phoenix
Saving Supplies Saving Lives
When left with an expensive brace unable to be donated after her brother suffered a broken arm, Eden used her Gold Award project to establish partnerships with nonprofits to give unused medical equipment to those who can’t afford it. Partnering with Esperança, a Phoenix non-profit that provides seniors and low-income community members with medical supplies or equipment they need, Eden collected over $175,000 (and counting) in medical equipment from individuals across the Valley, exceeding her goal of $100,000. In addition to collecting equipment, Eden created a website for her project containing informational videos and more.
