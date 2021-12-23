Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona including northern Maricopa and northern Pinal Counties. * WHEN...Until 230 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1128 AM MST, Gauge reports indicated widespread amounts of 0.5 to 1.0 inches with some foothill areas over 1 inch. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... The Greater Phoenix area, Apache Junction, San Tan Valley, and Wickenburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Recreation interests are advised to stay away from normally dry washes that could suddenly have much higher flow. &&