Sun Devil Auto and Wilhelm Automotive, portfolio brands of Sun Auto Tire & Service, hosted its 15th annual Toys for Tots donation drive this holiday season, resulting in 15 gift-filled boxes--totaling an estimated value of $10,000.
Both automotive service brands included a generous matching donation of $2,000. All Phoenix-area locations collected new, unwrapped gifts through Monday, December 13.
“For over fourteen years, we have collected toys from our generous customers and employees to deliver hope to less fortunate children during the holiday season. Not only did they show up, but our community truly surpassed our expectations, making the celebrations special for Phoenix-area families,” says Chris Doster, market leader at Sun Devil Auto. “We understand that the holiday season can be a difficult time, especially after the past two years, but our local support, however it may be needed, will never waver.”
Cumulatively, the brands have donated more than 35,000 toys since participating in the program. This year, the company offered an added incentive: each customer who donated a toy received a $5 off service voucher to use on their next visit.
These donation events are presented as part of Sun Auto Tire & Service’s “Accelerating Success” charitable giving program. Announced this year, the program ensures that the brand’s communities receive assistance from those who are passionate about their success.
