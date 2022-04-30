Scottsdale is full of brunch favorites. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites around town fit for a day out with mom, or any day of the year. Bon appetit!
Angry Crab Shack—angrycrabshack.com
Time: 1 to 9pm
What’s on the menu?
- Citrusy Mom-osas—tangy champagne drinks are served in kitschy mason jars, topped off with refreshing orange juice
- Lobster Rolls
- Creamy Shrimp and Grits
Chompie’s—chompies.com
Time: 6am – 9pm
What’s on the menu?
All day long, moms dining in will receive a free slice of cake with their entrée.
Grimaldi’s—grimaldispizzeria.com
Time: 11am to 10pm May 2 - 5 and May 8; 11am to 11pm May 6 & 7
What’s on the menu?
- Mother’s Day Celebration Meal Deal—Large House or Caesar Salad, a bottle of La Marca Prosecco, and an 18-inch Traditional Cheese Pizza
Olive & Ivy—oliveandivyrestaurant.com
Time: 8am to 3pm
Reservations are highly encouraged by visiting oliveandivyrestaurant.com or call 480.751.2200.
What’s on the menu?
Select dishes from the standard menu, plus three featured items:
- Maple Glazed Short Rib with potatoes, onions, peppers, and sunny side up eggs
- Stuffed French Toast with mascarpone, berry compote, and Marcona almonds
- Sea Scallops with wild mushroom, black truffle polenta, pumpkin seed granola, bacon gastrique
Roaring Fork—roaringfork.com
Time: 11am
What’s on the menu?
Executive Chef, Israel Medina will be offering a selection of specialty a la carte items including:
- Skillet Corn Bread served with whipped agave butter
- Smoked Chicken Wings with celery and ranch dressing
- Crispy Chicken Bites served with ranch dressing
- Steak Tenderloin Salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, blue cheese, candied walnuts, mushrooms, balsamic, and creamy horseradish dressing
- Mixed Market Greens served with candied walnuts, feta, cranberries, and cranberry vinaigrette
- Shrimp Cocktail with Atomic cocktail sauce, radish cilantro salad, and chipotle cider dressing
- Braised Pork Shoulder Carnitas served with Cowboy beans, street corn, and flour tortillas
- Sugar Cured Duck Breast with brussel sprouts, onion jam, and cherry demi glaze
- Cedar Plank Salmon served with apricot teriyaki glaze, and seasonal vegetable
Palo Verde at Boulders Resort—theboulders.com
Time: 10am to 2pm
Price: $115
Reservations required, 480.595.4668 or theboulders.com.
What’s on the Menu?
Demi buffet includes:
- Assorted house baked pastries and breakfast breads
- Special tea sandwiches • Hors d’oeuvres
- Seafood display • Bottomless mimosas
- Artisan cheese and charcuterie
- Decadent dessert display that also includes petite fours and pastries.
Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa—gurneysresorts.com/scottsdale
Time: 10:30am to 2:30pm
Price: $125
Reservations required, 855.230.3525
What’s on the menu?
The elements menu, developed by Chef Samantha Sanz, will include:
- Assorted breakfast breads
- Starters:
- Chicken tortilla Soup with slow roasted chicken, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, and queso fresco
- Gin-cured Salmon with Pumpernickel toast, hardboiled egg, whipped cream cheese, pickled shallots, and caviar
- House-made Ricotta and Strawberry Salad with toasted pistachios, arugula, mint, and parmesan cracker
- Fritto Misto with calamari, rock shrimp, baby artichokes, and romesco
Entrees:
Lobster Benedict with poached eggs, English muffin, avocado, spinach, and saffron hollandaise
Branzino stuffed with orange and fennel, fregola, broccolini, green olives, and harissa
Roasted Vegetable Tart with heirloom tomato, chevre, basil, and rosemary crust
Braised Short Rib Sugo with ricotta and pecorino gundi, roasted wild mushrooms, and English peas
Rock Shrimp Fried Rice with crispy pork belly, local fried egg, napa cabbage, snap peas, and gochujang lime glaze
Desserts:
Vanilla Bean Mousse with peach compote, sponge cake, and crystallized mint
Chocolate Decadent Flourless Mousse Sponge Cake with Valrhona Ivory mousse and milk chocolate ganache
Strawberry and Cream Doughnut with orange-infused cake, vanilla bean Chantilly, rose petals, and crème fraiche gelato
Key Lime Tartlet with graham cracker crust, tequila whipped cream, fresh citrus, and strawberry sorbet
Sands at Hotel Valley Ho—hotelvalleyho.com/hotel/hotel-events/mothers-day
Time: 10am to 2pm
Price: $75 adults; $25 for children 12 and under.
What’s on the menu?
Seafood Bar:
Chilled jumbo shrimp, Atlantic crab, calamari salad, and scallop ceviche
Jalapeno cocktail sauce, pickle remoulade, horseradish cream, and citrus
Assorted bagels and smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, capers, and accompaniments
Salad Station
Build your own salad station with fresh veggies, and dressings
Garganelli pasta salad with feta, heirloom tomato, cucumber , and creamy garlic dressing
Grilled summer squash and cremini mushroom salad with roasted peppers, and olive oil
Imported and domestic artisan cheese display with sliced rustic breads, crackers, and homemade preserves
Charcuterie platter of sliced and cured meats, Mediterranean olives, and gourmet mustards
Seasonal fresh fruit
Chef Stations
Omelets Made-to-Order—tomato, spinach, mushrooms, bacon, rock shrimp, chorizo, jalapeño, ham, scallions, sweet peppers, cheddar cheese, grated pepper jack cheese, and fire-roasted salsa
Carving Stations
Rosemary-Scented Prime Rib
Slow-roasted Herbed Pork Loin
Horseradish cream, purple mustard aioli, and au jus
Hot Entrees
Cheese blintzes with apple compote
Breakfast meats with smoked bacon, pork links, and turkey sausages
Citrus caper whitefish with wild rice
Italian braised chicken with broccoli rabe
Zuzu famous spicy brussels sprouts with chipotle aioli
Three cheese gratin potatoes
Almond & brown butter baby beans
House made parker house rolls with sweet cream butter
Desserts
Coconut pineapple panna cotta (GF)
Flourless cake bites (GF)
Assorted macarons
Gooey chocolate cake
Strawberry shortcake trifles
Lemon meringue tarts
STK Steakhouse—STKsteakhouse.com
Time: 10am to 11pm
Reservations recommended, STKsteakhouse.com.
What’s on the menu?
Full menu, plus Mother’s Day specials including:
Justin Rose and Chandon Brut Rose
Dungeness Crab Summer Role
Australian Wagyu Picanha
Maine Lobster Ravioli
Molten Chocolate Cake
SugarJam The Southern Kitchen—sjsouthernkitchen.com
Time: 9am to 3pm
What’s on the menu?
Peach Cobbler French Toast
Mimosa Flights
Scratch Baked Goods
The Greene House—thegreenehouseaz.com
Time: 10am to 3pm
Reservations are highly encouraged by calling 480.889.9494 or visiting thegreenehouseaz.com.
What’s on the menu?
Standard menu, plus two featured items:
Stuffed French Toast—mascarpone, berry compote, and Marcona almonds
Spring Vegetable Scramble with zucchini, sweet peppers, grilled asparagus, Havarti cheese, and arugula
Twist Bistro & Gallery—twist-bistro.com
Time: 10am to 3pm
Price: $55
Reservations can be made by calling 480.912.1459.
What’s on the menu?
First Course:
Sonoran Scallops—crispy tortilla salad, golden tomato gazpacho, and ancho chili crema
Tenderloin Carpaccio—cracked peppercorn tenderloin, lemon aioli, and heirloom tomato salad
Wild Mushroom Crepe—fresh crepe black truffle ricotta, wild mushrooms, basil pistu, and heirloom tomato salad
Sweet Corn Bisque—creamy light corn bisque, fresh lump crab, and fresh basil
Second Course:
Mediterranean Breakfast—feta cheese zucchini pancake, two eggs any style, grilled lamb chop, lavender honey, chopped tomato relish, and tzatziki sauce
Filet Mignon Benedict—two poached eggs, Mediterranean biscuit, asparagus, herb hollandaise, tomato confit, and breakfast potatoes
Lobster Scallop Gnocchi—saute New England lobster and sea scallops, asparagus, wild mushroom, and cognac tarragon cream
Ahi Tuna—seared sushi grade fresh ahi tuna, sweet pea pesto, piquillo pepper risotto cake, sherry wine aioli, and grilled asparagus
Vegan Melanzani—grilled eggplant tomato chickpea ragu, vegan sausage, rigatoni pasta, and imported olives
Third Course:
Beignets—three warm fresh French style donuts, powdered sugar, wild berry preserves, and crème anglaise
Individual Mascarpone Cheesecake—pistachio praline, salted caramel, whipped cream, and strawberry
Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler—warm fresh strawberries, rhubarb, lemon, sweet sugar biscuit topping, and vanilla gelato
U.S. Egg—useggrestaurant.com
May 7 & 8: 6:30am to 2:30pm
What’s on the menu?
Mama-Mosa Flight—choose three different flavors of Mimosas a menu of six:
Traditional—orange juice and Champagne
Pink Cadillac—pink lemonade and Champagne
Cram-Mimosa—cranberry juice and Champagne
Sunrise—orange Juice, strawberry puree, and Champagne
Tropical—pineapple juice and Champagne
Triple P—pineapple, prosecco, and pink lemonade
Voila French Bistro by Chef Jean-Chrisophe—voilafrenchbistro.com/event/mothers-day-paired-wine-dinner
Time: 5 to 7pm
Price: $79
Reservations required at voilafrenchbistro.com.
What’s on the menu?
La Bouchée d’escargots—snails and mushrooms in puff pastry with garlic, parsley béchamel sauce. Served with a glass of Sauvignon.
La Ballotine—steamed chicken suprême stuffed with shrimps and lobster sauce. Served with a glass of Pinot Noir.
La Tarte—salted butter caramelized apple pie and Vanilla bean ice cream. Served with a kir royal.
Zuzu at Hotel Valley Ho—hotelvalleyho.com/hotel/hotel-events/mothers-day
Time: 6am to 3pm; 5:30pm to 9pm
Price: $75 for dinner.
What’s on the menu?
Brunch Starters and Small Plates
Sticky Icky Buns (vg)—cinnamon sweet cream and pecans
Irish Steal Cut Oats (vg)—toasted almonds, raspberries, and milk crumb
Avocado Toast (vg)—lemon, olive oil, sea salt, marcona almonds, and petite greens
Burrata (vg)—tomato jam, pistachio, sourdough, and chives
Moroccan Hummus (v)—roasted garlic, matbucha, local feta, heirloom tomatoes, olives, and soft pita
Truffle Parmesan Fries (VG)—lemon herb aioli or choose zuzu fries
Brunch Specialties
Valley Ho Breakfast—two eggs any style, choice of fruit or potatoes, coffee, breakfast protein, your favorite toast, and juice
Eggs Benedict—Canadian bacon, English muffin, poached eggs, and choice of potatoes or fruit
Arizona Omelet—onions, red peppers, slab bacon, jack cheddar, avocado salsa, toast, and choice of potatoes or fruit
Breakfast Fried Rice—turkey sausage, pork belly, cabbage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, scallions, chili crunch, and two fried eggs
Buttermilk Pancakes (VG)—maple syrup and sea salt butter
Enchilada Burrito—scrambled eggs, short rib machaca, jack cheddar, potatoes, crema, and cotija. Served enchilada style.
Burgers, Sandwiches, & Salads
Hangover Burger—two charbroiled all beef patties, smoked bacon, fried egg, grilled onions, cheddar and American cheese, hollandaise, served with a house made pickle, choice of zuzu fries or fruit.
The ZuZu 2.0 Burger—8 oz. patty, griddled onions, roasted garlic, pickles, spicy fry sauce, American and provolone cheese, choice of zuzu fries or fruit.
Turkey BLT Ciabatta—green goddess aioli, heirloom tomato, arugula, and avocado, choice of zuzu fries or fruit.
Valley Ho Chopped Salad (GF)—cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, cheddar, almonds, candied bacon, and green goddess dressing
The Caesar—crispy garlic, parmesan sourdough crumble, and capers
Desserts
Olive Oil Cake (GF)—strawberry whipped ganache, pistachios, and strawberry confit
Pre-fixe dinner (substitutions not available):
Starters, choose one
Prime Beef Carpaccio—moody bleu cheese, pickled shallot, celery, toasted walnuts, and pumpernickel
Roasted Shallots & Asparagus—herbed croutons, parmesan, and pine nuts
Entrées, choose one
Slow Braised Short Rib—purple yams, honey hoisin glaze, lotus chips, and baby globe carrots
Mediterranean Branzino—Meyer lemon, prosciutto, oven-roasted tomatoes, pee wee potatoes, and caper butter
Dessert, choose one
Gooey Double Chocolate Cake—salted caramel, citrus, and raspberry sorbet
Olive Oil Cake—strawberry whipped ganache, pistachios, and strawberry confit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.