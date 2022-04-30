Scottsdale is full of brunch favorites. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites around town fit for a day out with mom, or any day of the year. Bon appetit! 

Angry Crab Shack—angrycrabshack.com 

Time: 1 to 9pm 

What’s on the menu? 

  • Citrusy Mom-osas—tangy champagne drinks are served in kitschy mason jars, topped off with refreshing orange juice 
  • Lobster Rolls 
  • Creamy Shrimp and Grits 

Chompie’s—chompies.com  

Time: 6am – 9pm 

What’s on the menu? 

All day long, moms dining in will receive a free slice of cake with their entrée. 

Grimaldi’s—grimaldispizzeria.com 

Time: 11am to 10pm May 2 - 5 and May 8; 11am to 11pm May 6 & 7 

What’s on the menu? 

  • Mother’s Day Celebration Meal Deal—Large House or Caesar Salad, a bottle of La Marca Prosecco, and an 18-inch Traditional Cheese Pizza 

Olive & Ivy—oliveandivyrestaurant.com 

Time: 8am to 3pm 

Reservations are highly encouraged by visiting oliveandivyrestaurant.com or call 480.751.2200. 

What’s on the menu? 

Select dishes from the standard menu, plus three featured items: 

  • Maple Glazed Short Rib with potatoes, onions, peppers, and sunny side up eggs 
  • Stuffed French Toast with mascarpone, berry compote, and Marcona almonds 
  • Sea Scallops with wild mushroom, black truffle polenta, pumpkin seed granola, bacon gastrique 
Roaring Fork—roaringfork.com 

Time: 11am 

What’s on the menu? 

Executive Chef, Israel Medina will be offering a selection of specialty a la carte items including: 

  • Skillet Corn Bread served with whipped agave butter 
  • Smoked Chicken Wings with celery and ranch dressing 
  • Crispy Chicken Bites served with ranch dressing 
  • Steak Tenderloin Salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, blue cheese, candied walnuts, mushrooms, balsamic, and creamy horseradish dressing 
  • Mixed Market Greens served with candied walnuts, feta, cranberries, and cranberry vinaigrette 
  • Shrimp Cocktail with Atomic cocktail sauce, radish cilantro salad, and chipotle cider dressing 
  • Braised Pork Shoulder Carnitas served with Cowboy beans, street corn, and flour tortillas 
  • Sugar Cured Duck Breast with brussel sprouts, onion jam, and cherry demi glaze 
  • Cedar Plank Salmon served with apricot teriyaki glaze, and seasonal vegetable 
Palo Verde at Boulders Resort—theboulders.com  

Time: 10am to 2pm 

Price: $115 

Reservations required, 480.595.4668 or theboulders.com

What’s on the Menu? 

Demi buffet includes: 

  • Assorted house baked pastries and breakfast breads 
  • Special tea sandwichesHors d’oeuvres 
  • Seafood display • Bottomless mimosas 
  • Artisan cheese and charcuterie 
  • Decadent dessert display that also includes petite fours and pastries.

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spagurneysresorts.com/scottsdale

Time: 10:30am to 2:30pm

Price: $125

Reservations required, 855.230.3525

What’s on the menu?

The elements menu, developed by Chef Samantha Sanz, will include:

 

  • Assorted breakfast breads
  • Starters:

 

    • Chicken tortilla Soup with slow roasted chicken, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, and queso fresco

 

    • Gin-cured Salmon with Pumpernickel toast, hardboiled egg, whipped cream cheese, pickled shallots, and caviar

 

    • House-made Ricotta and Strawberry Salad with toasted pistachios, arugula, mint, and parmesan cracker

 

    • Fritto Misto with calamari, rock shrimp, baby artichokes, and romesco

  • Entrees:

    • Lobster Benedict with poached eggs, English muffin, avocado, spinach, and saffron hollandaise

    • Branzino stuffed with orange and fennel, fregola, broccolini, green olives, and harissa

    • Roasted Vegetable Tart with heirloom tomato, chevre, basil, and rosemary crust

    • Braised Short Rib Sugo with ricotta and pecorino gundi, roasted wild mushrooms, and English peas

    • Rock Shrimp Fried Rice with crispy pork belly, local fried egg, napa cabbage, snap peas, and gochujang lime glaze

  • Desserts:

    • Vanilla Bean Mousse with peach compote, sponge cake, and crystallized mint

    • Chocolate Decadent Flourless Mousse Sponge Cake with Valrhona Ivory mousse and milk chocolate ganache

    • Strawberry and Cream Doughnut with orange-infused cake, vanilla bean Chantilly, rose petals, and crème fraiche gelato

    • Key Lime Tartlet with graham cracker crust, tequila whipped cream, fresh citrus, and strawberry sorbet

Sands at Hotel Valley Hohotelvalleyho.com/hotel/hotel-events/mothers-day

Time: 10am to 2pm

Price: $75 adults; $25 for children 12 and under.

What’s on the menu?

  • Seafood Bar:

    • Chilled jumbo shrimp, Atlantic crab, calamari salad, and scallop ceviche

    • Jalapeno cocktail sauce, pickle remoulade, horseradish cream, and citrus

    • Assorted bagels and smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, capers, and accompaniments

  • Salad Station

    • Build your own salad station with fresh veggies, and dressings

    • Garganelli pasta salad with feta, heirloom tomato, cucumber , and creamy garlic dressing

    • Grilled summer squash and cremini mushroom salad with roasted peppers, and olive oil

    • Imported and domestic artisan cheese display with sliced rustic breads, crackers, and homemade preserves

    • Charcuterie platter of sliced and cured meats, Mediterranean olives, and gourmet mustards

    • Seasonal fresh fruit

  • Chef Stations

    • Omelets Made-to-Order—tomato, spinach, mushrooms, bacon, rock shrimp, chorizo, jalapeño, ham, scallions, sweet peppers, cheddar cheese, grated pepper jack cheese, and fire-roasted salsa

  • Carving Stations

    • Rosemary-Scented Prime Rib

    • Slow-roasted Herbed Pork Loin

    • Horseradish cream, purple mustard aioli, and au jus

  • Hot Entrees

    • Cheese blintzes with apple compote

    • Breakfast meats with smoked bacon, pork links, and turkey sausages

    • Citrus caper whitefish with wild rice

    • Italian braised chicken with broccoli rabe

    • Zuzu famous spicy brussels sprouts with chipotle aioli

    • Three cheese gratin potatoes

    • Almond & brown butter baby beans

    • House made parker house rolls with sweet cream butter

  • Desserts

    • Coconut pineapple panna cotta (GF)

    • Flourless cake bites (GF)

    • Assorted macarons

    • Gooey chocolate cake

    • Strawberry shortcake trifles

    • Lemon meringue tarts

STK SteakhouseSTKsteakhouse.com

Time: 10am to 11pm

Reservations recommended, STKsteakhouse.com.

What’s on the menu?

  • Full menu, plus Mother’s Day specials including:

    • Justin Rose and Chandon Brut Rose

    • Dungeness Crab Summer Role

    • Australian Wagyu Picanha

    • Maine Lobster Ravioli

    • Molten Chocolate Cake

SugarJam The Southern Kitchensjsouthernkitchen.com

Time: 9am to 3pm

What’s on the menu?

  • Peach Cobbler French Toast

  • Mimosa Flights

  • Scratch Baked Goods

The Greene Housethegreenehouseaz.com

Time: 10am to 3pm

Reservations are highly encouraged by calling 480.889.9494 or visiting thegreenehouseaz.com.

What’s on the menu?

Standard menu, plus two featured items:

  • Stuffed French Toast—mascarpone, berry compote, and Marcona almonds

  • Spring Vegetable Scramble with zucchini, sweet peppers, grilled asparagus, Havarti cheese, and arugula

Twist Bistro & Gallerytwist-bistro.com

Time: 10am to 3pm

Price: $55

Reservations can be made by calling 480.912.1459.

What’s on the menu?

  • First Course:

    • Sonoran Scallops—crispy tortilla salad, golden tomato gazpacho, and ancho chili crema

    • Tenderloin Carpaccio—cracked peppercorn tenderloin, lemon aioli, and heirloom tomato salad

    • Wild Mushroom Crepe—fresh crepe black truffle ricotta, wild mushrooms, basil pistu, and heirloom tomato salad

    • Sweet Corn Bisque—creamy light corn bisque, fresh lump crab, and fresh basil

  • Second Course:

    • Mediterranean Breakfast—feta cheese zucchini pancake, two eggs any style, grilled lamb chop, lavender honey, chopped tomato relish, and tzatziki sauce

    • Filet Mignon Benedict—two poached eggs, Mediterranean biscuit, asparagus, herb hollandaise, tomato confit, and breakfast potatoes

    • Lobster Scallop Gnocchi—saute New England lobster and sea scallops, asparagus, wild mushroom, and cognac tarragon cream

    • Ahi Tuna—seared sushi grade fresh ahi tuna, sweet pea pesto, piquillo pepper risotto cake, sherry wine aioli, and grilled asparagus

    • Vegan Melanzani—grilled eggplant tomato chickpea ragu, vegan sausage, rigatoni pasta, and imported olives

  • Third Course:

    • Beignets—three warm fresh French style donuts, powdered sugar, wild berry preserves, and crème anglaise

    • Individual Mascarpone Cheesecake—pistachio praline, salted caramel, whipped cream, and strawberry

    • Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler—warm fresh strawberries, rhubarb, lemon, sweet sugar biscuit topping, and vanilla gelato

U.S. Egguseggrestaurant.com

May 7 & 8: 6:30am to 2:30pm

What’s on the menu?

  • Mama-Mosa Flight—choose three different flavors of Mimosas a menu of six: 

    • Traditional—orange juice and Champagne

    • Pink Cadillac—pink lemonade and Champagne

    • Cram-Mimosa—cranberry juice and Champagne

    • Sunrise—orange Juice, strawberry puree, and Champagne

    • Tropical—pineapple juice and Champagne

    • Triple P—pineapple, prosecco, and pink lemonade

Voila French Bistro by Chef Jean-Chrisophevoilafrenchbistro.com/event/mothers-day-paired-wine-dinner

Time: 5 to 7pm

Price: $79

Reservations required at voilafrenchbistro.com.

What’s on the menu?

  • La Bouchée d’escargots—snails and mushrooms in puff pastry with garlic, parsley béchamel sauce. Served with a glass of Sauvignon.

  • La Ballotine—steamed chicken suprême stuffed with shrimps and lobster sauce. Served with a glass of Pinot Noir.

  • La Tarte—salted butter caramelized apple pie and Vanilla bean ice cream. Served with a kir royal.

Zuzu at Hotel Valley Hohotelvalleyho.com/hotel/hotel-events/mothers-day

Time: 6am to 3pm; 5:30pm to 9pm

Price: $75 for dinner.

What’s on the menu?

  • Brunch Starters and Small Plates

    • Sticky Icky Buns (vg)—cinnamon sweet cream and pecans

    • Irish Steal Cut Oats (vg)—toasted almonds, raspberries, and milk crumb

    • Avocado Toast (vg)—lemon, olive oil, sea salt, marcona almonds, and petite greens

    • Burrata (vg)—tomato jam, pistachio, sourdough, and chives

    • Moroccan Hummus (v)—roasted garlic, matbucha, local feta, heirloom tomatoes, olives, and soft pita

    • Truffle Parmesan Fries (VG)—lemon herb aioli or choose zuzu fries

    • Brunch Specialties

      • Valley Ho Breakfast—two eggs any style, choice of fruit or potatoes, coffee, breakfast protein, your favorite toast, and juice

      • Eggs Benedict—Canadian bacon, English muffin, poached eggs, and choice of potatoes or fruit

      • Arizona Omelet—onions, red peppers, slab bacon, jack cheddar, avocado salsa, toast, and choice of potatoes or fruit

      • Breakfast Fried Rice—turkey sausage, pork belly, cabbage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, scallions, chili crunch, and two fried eggs

      • Buttermilk Pancakes (VG)—maple syrup and sea salt butter

      • Enchilada Burrito—scrambled eggs, short rib machaca, jack cheddar, potatoes, crema, and cotija. Served enchilada style.

    • Burgers, Sandwiches, & Salads

      • Hangover Burger—two charbroiled all beef patties, smoked bacon, fried egg, grilled onions, cheddar and American cheese, hollandaise, served with a house made pickle, choice of zuzu fries or fruit.

      • The ZuZu 2.0 Burger—8 oz. patty, griddled onions, roasted garlic, pickles, spicy fry sauce, American and provolone cheese, choice of zuzu fries or fruit. 

      • Turkey BLT Ciabatta—green goddess aioli, heirloom tomato, arugula, and avocado, choice of zuzu fries or fruit.

      • Valley Ho Chopped Salad (GF)—cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, cheddar, almonds, candied bacon, and green goddess dressing

      • The Caesar—crispy garlic, parmesan sourdough crumble, and capers

    • Desserts

      • Olive Oil Cake (GF)—strawberry whipped ganache, pistachios, and strawberry confit

  • Pre-fixe dinner (substitutions not available): 

    • Starters, choose one

      • Prime Beef Carpaccio—moody bleu cheese, pickled shallot, celery, toasted walnuts, and pumpernickel

      • Roasted Shallots & Asparagus—herbed croutons, parmesan, and pine nuts

    • Entrées, choose one

      • Slow Braised Short Rib—purple yams, honey hoisin glaze, lotus chips, and baby globe carrots

      • Mediterranean Branzino—Meyer lemon, prosciutto, oven-roasted tomatoes, pee wee potatoes, and caper butter

    • Dessert, choose one

      • Gooey Double Chocolate Cake—salted caramel, citrus, and raspberry sorbet

      • Olive Oil Cake—strawberry whipped ganache, pistachios, and strawberry confit

