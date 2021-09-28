Firefighters face significant on-the-job physical risks and emotional stressors that can take a toll on their overall well-being, and that is the driving force behind the City of Scottsdale’s recently launched “Your Call” program. In collaboration with Cigna, the City’s health benefits partner for the past seven years, the new program provides preventive care and specialized screening tests to promote good health and to help identify potential health issues early.
Firefighters are at a higher risk for certain types of cancer because of the variety of chemicals they are exposed to on the job. In fact, cancer is the most dangerous threat to firefighter health and safety today. According to data from the International Association of Fire Fighters, cancer caused 66 percent of the career firefighter line-of-duty deaths from 2002 to 2019.
But firefighters also have higher rates of depression and are at risk for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The Your Call program aims to address these issues holistically with a focus on both body and mind.
“The Your Call program is a proactive approach to health care that provides behavioral screening and clinical testing that can help prevent and detect potential life-threatening illnesses before symptoms may even occur,” said Rodgers Wilson, M.D., medical director for Cigna in Arizona.
Scottsdale launched the Your Call program in March, following a pilot program conducted in 2020. There is no cost to the firefighters, and the testing and screening results are confidential and do not affect a firefighter’s “fit-for-duty” status.
The collaborative effort includes HonorHealth, which has four primary care doctors dedicated to the program. So dedicated, in fact, that they have gone through “day-in-the-life” training with the firefighters. The goal was to create a more comprehensive, specialized program by better understanding the firefighters’ working environment and unique needs. Even the Cigna medical directors got involved, including Wilson.
“We’ve had the opportunity to have the equipment on, going into a simulated burn to do a rescue, putting out cars on fire…we really wanted to immerse Cigna medical directors but also medical directors of Honor Health into the firefighter culture.
“It really helped us to empathize and understand what it is like to be a firefighter and what they are dealing with on a day-to-day basis.”
Captain Brian Dutcher, a paramedic and pilot program participant, shared that the Your Call program can be especially beneficial to younger firefighters. “They can start early, track their health year over year, and then hopefully retire healthy,” Dutcher said.
Dutcher also noted that the program provides specific guidance tailored to the needs of the individual firefighter. “You walk away with something tangible. For example, if you have back pain, you get advice on how to improve your physical strength and minimize the risk of back injury.”
Wilson added that, at the end of the day, helping firefighters is really about giving back to these first responders. The program allows the city, Cigna and also the community to support a group of courageous individuals.
“Firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect us, our families and our communities, so it’s important that we protect their health in return.” |CST
Learn more: www.scottsdaleaz.gov; www.cigna.com; www.scottsdaleaz.gov/fire
