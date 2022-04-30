Phoenix is full of Mother’s Day finds, so it may be hard to narrow down just how to spend the day with the matriarch of the family. Here’s our short-list of favorites with a Phoenix zip code.
Chateau Luxe—chateauluxeaz.com/allevents/mothers-day-brunch-buffet
Time: 9am to 3pm
Price: $85 for adults; $39 for children 10 and under. VIP tickets are $99.
What’s on the menu?
- Prime Rib carving station
- Raw Seafood Tower with crab legs, shrimp, and lobster
- Made to Order Pancakes, Waffles and Crepes
- Full Charcuterie spread
- Mimosa Bar with selection of fresh juice infusions and fresh berries
- Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar
- Fresh Fruit Bar
- Breakfast Grains, Fresh Pastries and Donuts
Doughbird—eatdoughbird.com
Time: 11am to 3pm
Reservations are highly encouraged by calling 602.345.9161 or visiting eatdoughbird.com.
What’s on the menu?
Standard menu, plus two featured dishes:
- Rotisserie Petite Prime Rib—10-ounce petite cut with guest’s choice of a side and sauce
- Chicken Pot Roast with heirloom carrots, green onion, roasted mushroom, sweet corn, and potato puree
Hearth ’61 at Mountain Shadows—mountainshadows.com/resort/events/mothers-day
Time: 7 to 11:30am breakfast buffet; 10am to 2:30pm brunch
Price: Breakfast buffet: $29; $18 children 7 to 12 years old; Brunch: $89; $24 children 7 to 12 years old.
What’s on the menu?
- Breakfast Buffet Menu
- Omelets & Eggs A La Minute—mushrooms, sweet peppers, scallions, cheddar cheese, bacon, ham, sausage, and salsa
- Egg Casserole—southwest turkey sausage, pepper jack cheese, and spinach
- Steel-Cut Oatmeal—honey, brown sugar, and dried fruit
- Chef’s Selection of Baked Goods—sweet & savory pastries, selection of whipped cream cheese, fruit preserves, Nutella, and butter
- Applewood Smoked Bacon and Sausage Links
- Sliced Seasonal Fruit
- Selection of Fresh Juices
- Freshly Brewed Illy Coffee and Decaffeinated Coffee
- Brunch Menu
- Family-Style Antipasti
- Chilled asparagus with roasted pepper relish and avocado Toast
- Iced Gulf shrimp, sopressata, and pistachio honey scones
- Burrata with balsamic onion marmalade and noble crostini
- Entrées—each guest, please choose one
- Family-Style Antipasti
- Crab Benedict with poached eggs, spinach, and Old Bay hollandaise
- Braised Beef Short Rib Hash with fingerling potatoes, two eggs, and bacon onion jam
- Pan-Seared Sea Bass with Peruvian rice, heirloom carrots, and Arizona citrus beurre blanc
- Wood-Oven Roasted New York Strip with roasted asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes, and peppercorn demi-glace
- Huevos Rancheros with blue corn tortilla, black bean puree, two eggs, salsa roja, queso fresco, avocado, and cilantro
- Pastry Chef’s Dessert Medley served family style
Humble Bistro—humblebistro.com
Time: 11am to 3pm
What’s on the menu?
- Frutti di Mare Ravioli with lobster, scallops, and shrimp in a lobster brandy sauce
- Crab Cakes with chipotle-pommery mustard based in beurre blanc
- Surf And Turf Benedicts with short rib, butter poached shrimp, chipotle hollandaise, and French scramble, on homemade English muffins
Ocean Prime — ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/ phoenix/menus/mothers-day-brunch-menu
Time: 11am to 3pm
Reservations available at ocean-prime.com.
What’s on the menu?
Brunch Cocktails
- Citrus Rhubarb Mimosa—Giffard Rhubarbe, fresh orange juice, and dry curacao
- Tequila Sour—Don Julio Reposado tequila, Velvet Falernum, grapefruit and lime juice, and orange bitters
- Bloody Mary—House made pepper-infused vodka, shrimp cocktail, and cornichons
To Share
- Warm Cinnamon Bread with cream cheese icing
Entrées
- Lobster Toast with avocado pea purée, pea shoots, and a sunny side egg
- Crabcake Eggs Benedict—toasted English muffin, Maryland crab, poached eggs, and hollandaise
- Brioche French Toast with cinnamon sugar whipped Mascarpone, sausage, and maple syrup
- Short Rib Surf & Turf—lobster, gouda potato cake, poached egg, and hollandaise
- Smoked Salmon Latke with tomato, hard-boiled egg, arugula, caviar, and chive sour cream
- Prime Steak & Eggs—6oz NY Strip, poached egg, crispy potatoes, and citrus truffle vinaigrette
- Blackened Salmon Salad—basil poppyseed dressing, goat cheese, spiced walnuts, strawberries, grapes, and cantaloupe
Sides
- Candied Bacon
- Seasonal Fruit with Greek yogurt
- Truffled Potatoes
- Breakfast Sausage
Palette at Phoenix Art Museum—phxart.org/visit/dining
Time: 11am to 3pm
Price: $55
What’s on the menu?
Salad or Soup, choose one
- Roasted Beet Salad with crispy goat cheese, red onions, shaved carrots arugula, watermelon radish, spiced pecans, and white balsamic dressing
- Cauliflower Soup—roasted cauliflower, crispy chickpeas, parsley oil, and micros
Entrée, choose one
- Salmon Niçoise with fingerling potato, haricot verts green beans, shaved red onions, egg, niçoise olives, cherry tomatoes, and caper Dijon dressing
- Eggs Benedict with Bloomsdale spinach and slow roasted tomato and hollandaise sauce
- Braised Beef Short Ribs with mushrooms, garlic mashed potatoes with sour cream, honey grilled carrots, and red wine sauce
Dessert, choose one
- Orange Dark Chocolate Mousse with cake crumbles and whip cream
- Strawberry Shortcake with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
McArthur’s at Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort—arizonabiltmore. com/dining/mcarthurs/brunch-menu
Time: 7am to 3pm
Reservations required at arizonabiltmore.com/dining/mcarthurs.
What’s on the menu?
Highlights include:
- Smoked Seafood and Accouterments
- Fruits and Citrus
- Sliced Charcuteries
- Farm-fresh Eggs
- Breakfast Meats
- House-made Confections
Rusconi’s American Kitchen—rusconiskitchen.com
Time: 10am to 2pm
Price: $69
Reservations can be made by calling 480.483.0009 or at rusconiskitchen.com.
What’s on the menu?
Starters:
- House Smoked Salmon with Dill Blini—hard boiled quail egg, lemon crème fraiche, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and frisee
- Chilled Tomato Gazpacho with blue crab and wild Gulf shrimp
- Lobster Bisque with wild Gulf shrimp and cilantro crema
- Baby Field Greens and Goat Cheese Fritters with toasted macadamia nuts, grilled apples, and blackberry balsamic vinaigrette
- Grilled Spring Peaches and Arugula with crisp pancetta, spiced pine nuts, Laura Chenel goat cheese, and balsamic syrup
Main Courses:
- House-Smoked Salmon with poached eggs and cilantro hollandaise, English muffin, and roasted fingerling potatoes
- Steak and Eggs—poached eggs on focaccia with wood grilled beef tenderloin, roasted potatoes, and herbed hollandaise
- Wild Gulf Shrimp and Crab Benedict with Italian bacon on focaccia
- Slow-Braised Spring Lamb Shank with sunny-side up egg, goat cheese, yellow corn polenta, baby carrots, and tarragon jus
- Pecan Wood-Grilled California Halibut and Wild Gulf Shrimp with tarragon, snap peas, citrus scented risotto, and lobster butter sauce
- Wood-Grilled Beef Tenderloin with English pea risotto, baby carrots, and red wine sauce
Desserts:
- Dark Chocolate Budino with caramel sauce, berries, and Chantilly cream
- Lemon Biscotti Crusted Strawberry Cheesecake with salted caramel and blackberry sauces
- Pistachio and Caramelized Peach Crème Brulee
The Arrogant Butcher—thearrogantbutcher.com
Time: 11am to 3pm
Reservations are highly encouraged by calling 602.324.8502 or visiting thearrogantbutcher.com.
What’s on the menu?
Standard menu, plus two featured items:
- Crab Cake Benedict with poached eggs, vine-ripened tomato, mizuna, and green chili hollandaise
- Slow Roasted Petite Prime Rib—10-ounce petite cut with horseradish cream, au jus, and guest’s choice of side
The Henry—thehenryrestaurant.com
Time: 7am to 3pm
Reservations are encouraged by calling 602.429.8020 or visiting thehenryrestaurant.com.
What’s on the menu?
Select dishes from the standard menu, plus two featured items:
- Giant Cinnamon Roll to Share
- Maryland Crab Cakes with tarragon remoulade and roasted corn salad
U.S. Egg—useggrestaurant.com
Time: 6:30am to 2:30pm on May 7 & 8
What’s on the menu?
- Mama-Mosa Flight—choose three different flavors of mimosas from a menu of six:
- Traditional—orange juice and Champagne
- Pink Cadillac—pink lemonade and Champagne
- Cram-Mimosa—cranberry juice and Champagne
- Sunrise—orange juice, strawberry puree, and Champagne
- Tropical—pineapple juice and Champagne
- Triple P—pineapple, prosecco, and pink lemonade
