It’s summer in the city and Scottsdale is celebrating. Throughout June, Old Town Scottsdale invites locals and visitors to enjoy “June Days,” a monthlong series of events that not only celebrate the unique Arizona attributes of the city and the season, but also the 70th anniversary of the City of Scottsdale.
“June Days celebrates the very best Scottsdale has to offer our residents every day as well as pleasing our out-of-town visitors,” said Mayor David Ortega. “There is so much to see and do right in the heart of Old Town throughout the month — something for everyone. I hope that everyone gets an opportunity to come out and celebrate Scottsdale with us this June!”
Signature June Days events include:
Starlight Movie Nights: June 4–5
Guests will enjoy a starlit movie-going experience in the outfield of Scottsdale Stadium. This event allows groups of up to four their own designated (and socially distanced) space to get comfy. Gates open at 7pm, and guests can take in some fun summer tunes while getting settled into their spots. Movies begin promptly at 8pm. Space is limited; reservations can be made for a nominal fee; and groups more than four must reserve additional spaces. Cost: $25 per space.
Bike and Seek Scavenger Hunt: June 12–13
From 9–11am, discover hot spots, historical markers and unique sites while spinning through Old Town solving riddles and brain teasers. Uncover the secret phrase at the end of the hunt to win a prize. Cost: $15
Scottsdale Solstice Celebration: June 20
Scottsdale welcomes summer at Solstice Park. Enjoy free snow cones, live music, wandering jugglers and magicians. Plenty of shade, misters and water will be available as guests watch the sun shine through the Soleri pylons to usher in the summer solstice, and dedicate Scottsdale's newest park.
Scottsdale Gallery Association Gold Palette ArtWalk: June 24
From 6:30–9pm, enjoy free refreshments and live entertainment designed to inspire a vacation vibe right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale’s Arts District, while perusing local galleries, many of which will also be hosting their own June Days events throughout the evening.
Scottsdale’s 70th Anniversary Legacy Quest: June 25
Scottsdale is turning 70, and everyone is invited to this free, family-friendly celebration of its incorporation as a city. The event takes place throughout Old Town Scottsdale from 6:30–8:30pm. Check the website for details
In addition to the city’s signature events, enjoy summer concerts at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park; special rates on services and packages at Saguaro Hotel, W Hotel and Hotel Valley Ho; a variety of performances at Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts; paint nights hosted by Brush Bar and many other craft workshops at The Merchantile of Scottsdale; floral arrangement workshops at the Flower Bar; Sunrise Barre and Sunrise Yoga led by CorePower Yoga, CA Yoga Barre and The Foundry; nighttime shopping on Thursdays, and more. Complete details for each event can be found at oldtownscottsdaleaz.com. |CST
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.