August is back-to-school time for North Valley students. Some consider this a happy occasion, others, perhaps not so much, as it can be a time of stress and uncertainty, which is why school administrators, teachers and staff are working hard to make sure that the 2021–22 school year gets off to a successful start. And that begins with a plan that once again this year includes COVID-19.
In his August Superintendent’s Message [page 28], Dr. Scott A. Menzel, Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) shared, “While many of us hoped that COVID would be in the rearview mirror this new school year, the recent increase in COVID infections requires the district to continue implementation of layered mitigation strategies in an effort to ensure that no significant spread of COVID occurs while students are at school.”
Parents can find SUSD’s Response Plan and Mitigation Strategies for the 2021–22 school year, which begins Aug. 4, at www.susd.org/COVID-19.
Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools) also has a plan in place and encouraged its parents to review the plan in advance of the start of school, Aug. 10, sharing, “With the 2021–22 school year upon us, PVSchools remains committed to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our students, staff, and community. The PVSchools Prepared Plan and other important information is available at www.pvschools.net/reopening.”
Beyond safety measures, PVSchools also offered these three back-to-school readiness tips for its students and parents.
#1: Establish Routines
Prepare for the first day of school now by establishing routines. Start with morning and evening routines by waking up earlier and going to bed earlier. Start the mornings off with learning activities such as practicing an instrument, reading or sharpening math skills. Adding these things into your daily routine can help make the transition back to school more smooth.
#2: Make the Annual Update
Ensure that your child’s Annual Update (Emergency Card) is up-to-date. The Annual Update allows you to make any necessary changes to your contact information such as address changes, phone number changes, changes to a child’s health history, as well as updates to emergency contact information. The best part, it can all be completed online at portal.pvschools.net.
#3: Connect With Schools Socially
Check out @PVSchools on your platform of choice (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) and “stay up-to-date with all things paradise!” (Those in SUSD can follow @ScottsdaleUSD on Facebook and Twitter.)
Dr. Cort Monroe, superintendent of the Cave Creek Unified School District also weighed in, [page 21]and his number one tip: Give your child your time.
“At a bare minimum, give them your undivided attention for the last 30–60 minutes before they go to bed. Put down the devices and talk with them.”
The community also plays a role in a safe and successful school year — with school back in session, it is important that North Valley neighbors remember to slow down in school zones, and always yield to school bus signals. |CST
