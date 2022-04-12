GiGi's Playhouse, a one-of-a-kind achievement center for individuals with Down syndrome, celebrated its eighth anniversary the grand opening of the GiGiFIT studio on February 19 in Scottsdale. The grand opening included a ribbon cutting, fitness demonstrations, tours of the facility, healthy snacks and the support of several health and wellness concepts from around the valley, including StretchLab. GiGiFIT is designed for children and adults with Down syndrome to help them improve low muscle tone that starts at birth. With this new space, it is projected that the organization will be able to help twice as many families.
The GiGiFIT Studio is located at 9160 E Shea Boulevard, Suite 201, in Scottsdale. To connect with GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix/Scottsdale, visit https://gigisplayhouse.org/phoenix/# or find GiGi’s on Facebook @GigisPlayhousePhoenix.
