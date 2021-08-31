“We Play On” (The Phoenix Symphony); “Look for the Good” (Don Bluth Front Row Theatre); “Fresh Perspective” (Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts); “Intermission’s Over!” (Theatre Artists Studio) — these are just a few of the ways that Valley performing arts organizations are describing their take on the upcoming season.
Like no other art form, the performing arts are inherently communal experiences. But, at the end of August, with cases of COVID-19 once again on sharp rise in Arizona, venues and organizations find themselves in a challenging position; however, the lessons of 2020 have been taken to heart by Valley arts organizations, and they are ready.
Regardless of the organization that we spoke to, small, large or somewhere in between, they all mentioned the same key elements — unity, healing, resiliency, inspiration, gratitude, optimism, and yes, excitement.
“The arts unite and inspire us in a time when we need that more than ever,” said Abbey Messer, programming director for Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts, expanded, “Art is part of human experience. None of us could imagine our lives without some level of artistic or creative expression.”
The organization is describing its upcoming season as a “Fresh Perspective,” and reflecting on the last year, Wuestemann added, “I think we’ve seen what happens, how we feel little starved off if we can’t participate in in-person live arts experiences. So, part of this fresh perspective is that we’re going to be able to re-discover the extraordinary energy and the uplift of spirit that we experience when we sit in a venue or walk a gallery together with others and enjoy these amazing experiences together.”
“We want to make sure that we use the arts to more deeply reconnect people coming out of this somewhat isolationist experience that COVID inflicted on us. We bring people together again and we really use this to have community engagement, community dialogue to support one another and to really grow back together as one, because we think that’s really needed right now.”
In Arizona Theatre Company’s (ATC) season announcement, Sean Daniels, The Kasser Family Artistic Director, and Geri Wright, managing director, echoed that sentiment, “As Arizonans emerge from this incredibly challenging year, ATC has carefully curated productions that tell stories about how we learn to heal and love each other — stories of reemergence, rebirth, and rejuvenation. Audiences will experience world-class theatre about what it means to be alive today — inspiring curiosity and creativity, sparking empathy and joy — bringing all Arizonans together.”
Don Bluth, president and executive creative director of the Don Bluth Front Row Theatre, holds that same optimistic spirit.
“We are small, resilient, inventive and can’t wait to share our optimism and positivity with our patrons again!” he shared. “Our motto is, ‘Look for the good!’”
Arizona Opera will celebrate its 50th season this year, and wanted to let audiences know that it, “is not just another high-brow art organization.”
“We care deeply about the art we present, the people we affect, and the message we send. Throughout the pandemic, we became determined to continue performing and engaging with our patrons in ways that we may have never thought of before.”
Another venerable institution celebrating 50 years is Black Theatre Troupe. The organization put its 50th Anniversary Season on hiatus last year but will resume its annual schedule of performances with the 2021–22 season.
Recognized as one of the longest continuously operating Black theater companies in the United States, Black Theatre Troupe produces plays that reflect the African-American experience, and this season’s five productions are no exception, with two musicals, a Pulitzer-prize winning drama, the company’s annual holiday production by Langston Hughes and a thought provoking work by MacArthur Fellow Dominque Morisseau.
After canceled live performances, and in some cases, entire seasons, last year, there is a lot of anticipation, and perhaps a little anxiety, as the 2021–22 season approaches. But Art is resilient.
The performing arts have the ability to entertain, inspire, uplift and unite, and Valley organizations are optimistic, inventive and determined — the show will go on. | CST
