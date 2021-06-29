While the month of July is historically the hottest in the Valley, we are coming off of a record-setting June — it could be a very long, hot summer. But, with some awareness, common sense and compassion, residents can get through the season. Here are three things to keep in mind.
#1. Don’t Be Fooled: Heat-Related Are Deaths More Common Among Long-time Residents
Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) reported the first heat-related death of the season on June 1, which came on the heels of its 2020 heat report — with a record high of 323 heat-related deaths. This is 62 percent higher than in 2019 and the highest number recorded since heat surveillance began in 2001.
MCDPH says that while the majority of heat-related deaths occur in July and August, they can occur as early as April and as late as October. Last year was one of the hottest years on record with almost three times as many days with excessive heat warnings than the five-year average.
“The tragedy of these deaths is that they are all preventable,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at MCDPH. “No matter your age or how long you’ve lived in the Valley, none of us are immune to its effects.”
Many people believe that visitors to Maricopa County are more likely to die from heat-related causes, however, this is not true.
“It is a myth that people can acclimate to the heat over time,” said Sunenshine. Most people who die from heat are Maricopa County residents who have lived here for many years. Last year, about two-thirds of all heat-related deaths occurred in residents who had lived in Arizona for 20 years or longer.”
#2. Vulnerable Community Members Need Our Help
Over half of the deaths in 2020 were among individuals experiencing homelessness. This number is more than double the year prior.
While 85 percent of deaths occurred outdoors — the highest proportion of outdoor deaths there has been since heat surveillance started — the 15 percent that occurred indoors may have also been preventable. Of those who passed away indoors, 82 percent had an air conditioner present, with about two-thirds of those air conditioners not functioning.
“This is why it is so important that we take the time to check on friends and neighbors who live alone, especially seniors or people with chronic medical conditions,” Sunenshine added. “Neighbors and loved ones should check on people before a tragedy occurs.”
Maricopa County Public Health works with partners across the county through the Heat Relief Network to provide resources to people who need them to get through the summer months. The range of assistance offered by the network includes utility assistance, cooling centers, water distribution centers, evening heat relief for people who are experiencing homelessness and living unsheltered and more.
Valley residents can assist by donating water at a county collection site, or by letting their neighbors in need know about available assistance. Visit heataz.org for information.
#3. Be Prepared in the Event of Wildfire
While both Phoenix and Scottsdale are cities with plenty of green places, both are surrounded by desert open spaces — and that desert is extremely dry. In mid-June, with more than 20 active wildfires in Arizona, the Scottsdale Fire Department reminded residents to “Be Ready!” in the event of wildfire, and shared tips on how be prepared: scottsdaleaz.gov/fire/wild-fire-prevention.
Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management said that residents should, “Take time NOW to prepare your home, your family, and your pets in the event that we DO have any wildfires. Create defensible space, pack Go Bags, make a plan.” Learn more at ready.maricopa.gov/wildfires. |CST
