Western Wealth Communities and Western Wealth Capital (WWC) are humbled to again share the annual Rent-Free Christmas program and provide free rent for 58 deserving families--one in each community WWC serves--so they may use those funds to instead create a Christmas/Holiday memory with their family.
As part of the program, 14 families in 2021 also received a full Christmas package, including food vouchers, and presents for the entire family. The goals of WWC and Western Wealth Communities are to help lift some financial and emotional burdens for these hard-working individuals and families this holiday season.
"No parent should ever have to decide between keeping a roof over a child's head or putting a present under the tree on Christmas Eve, but so many parents do. And especially this year, with all of the uncertainties and challenges this pandemic has brought, I am proud that WWC continues this tradition," says WWC CEO Janet LePage.
In November, WWC chose a family at Presidio North Apartments, 17031 N. 11th Avenue, and Sierra Pines, 9401 N. 31st Avenue, both in Phoenix.
“As the holiday season comes into full swing, we’re thinking of the many things that might create stress for families as we continue through these unprecedented times--such as meals to prepare, traditions to uphold or create, whether or not to attend or host events, and gifts to buy or make. But for many families, the biggest stress of all is how to afford providing a Christmas for their family when budgets are already tight especially if they are dealing with lost income or unexpected medical expenses,” LePage adds.
WWC has been able to lift that burden for many deserving families over the past six years. In 2015, it decided as a company to provide one family in need at each of its multi-family communities with a rent-free December. This was a tangible way WWC could have an impact on the families and children that lay their heads to rest each night in WWC’s 58 apartment communities across the nation.
Each August, WWC also hosts a school supply giveaway. It helps take away the financial burden for families of purchasing $100 or more in backpacks and school supplies. The initiative is called “We’ve Got Your Back,” and provides each school-age child in WWC apartment communities throughout the area with supplies that are suggested or requested by the local school district as well as a brand-new backpack.
“There are numerous ways companies can give back to the communities they serve. We are so proud of the impact that both Rent-Free Christmas and We’ve Got Your Back have on our community members,” LePage shares. “We’re proud to have given out more than $300,000 in free rent and school supplies over the past five years and lifted burdens for hundreds of hard-working families.”
