The Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Centers announced that two of their champion gymnasts — Jade Carey and Riley McCusker — are anticipated to compete in the Olympic Trials in St. Louis, MO, June 24–27. Carey has already secured a spot to compete on individual events at the Tokyo Olympics in July.
Jade Carey, 21, is best known for her powerful and high-difficulty exercises on vault and floor exercise. On vault, she is the 2017 and 2019 World silver medalist, the 2018 Pan American champion, and the 2017 United States national champion.
Riley McCusker, 19, is a five-time member of the United States women’s national gymnastics team. She is the 2019 Pan American Games and 2017 United States national uneven bars champion.
The Arizona Sunrays are now celebrating their 30th year in business. They offer gymnastics, dance, and NinjaZone classes for all ages and skill levels. They also offer classes for children with special needs and have an accredited pre-school program for ages 3 to 5.
Summer with the Sunrays
Their summer “Supercamp” day camp program will be offered all summer long on weekdays for ages 4 to 13. Children can have a great time learning gymnastics, dance, NinjaZone, jumping on trampolines, playing water games and more. Each week includes a special theme and a special guest. At the end of every week, there’s also a camp show where the campers get to show family and friends all that they’ve learned during the week. The full camp day is from 8am to 3pm. The cost is $89 for an individual day or $336 for a full week.
There are two Arizona Sunrays locations in Phoenix: 15801 N. 32nd St. and 3923 E. Indian School Rd. in Arcadia. Both Carey and McCusker train at the 32nd Street location. For more information, visit arizonasunrays.com.
