Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona, including the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. In southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley and Southeast Yuma County. * From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * Showers and thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding are expected as early as late Tuesday morning and will continue to be possible through Wednesday night. Rain rates of up to 1-2 inches per hour (briefly higher at times) will likely lead to rapid runoff into washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Past and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&