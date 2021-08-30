This fall, Phoenix Center for the Arts will welcome back students to their north campus, as Thunderbird Arts Center reopens for a full semester of classes. Beginning Aug. 30, both the downtown and north campus locations will reopen to full capacity, including the Performing Arts Building and Third Street Theater.
Lauren Henschen, Phoenix Center for the Arts CEO, said, “We are excited to see our students back on campus, expressing their creativity. As an arts and culture organization in Phoenix for over 40 years, ensuring these spaces are available to the public is an important component of our mission to provide the community with more opportunities to engage with the arts.”
The Performing Arts Building, which has only been open to staff and resident organizations since last March, will now be open to the public for classes and available for booking community spaces, with health and safety measures in place.
North Phoenix neighborhood favorite, Thunderbird Arts Center, located at 1106 E. Grovers Ave. in Phoenix, is scheduled to reopen at full capacity, with an expanded schedule of afternoon, evening, and weekend classes.
“We’re so excited to see our north Phoenix community again and provide a space for them to refocus on joy and creativity,” shared Thunderbird manager Lindsey Krause. “Personally, I am super excited to see all of our artists together again!” Ceramics, drawing, and mixed-media classes have already started filling, with more classes being added each week.
Following a year of arts engagement innovation and experiments, both campuses have added new classes and teaching artists to their schedules and will continue to offer online and outdoor art classes to provide a variety of accessible arts opportunities.
Registration for fall classes at both campuses is available by calling 602.254.3100 or online at www.phoenixcenterforthearts.org/thunderbird-arts-center (North Campus) or www.phoenixcenterforthearts.org/classes (Downtown Campus).
