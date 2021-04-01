Humble Bistro is now open at High Street in North Phoenix. Locally owned and operated by The Humble Group, the new restaurant is open for dinner from 3–9pm this week and will add lunch and brunch next week.
Led by chef and partner Jorge Gomez, the new neighborhood wine parlor will bring Italian cuisine with European and Latin influences, highlighting fresh pasta dishes, and approachable global wines at all price points.
In addition, Humble Bistro is still hiring and looking to add to its team with openings in all front and back of house positions. To apply, visit humblebistro.com/abouthumblebistro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.