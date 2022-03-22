Young trailblazer Gia Saggar, a student in the CREST program at Paradise Valley High School, is on a mission to help. Recently, Gia was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Be More Fund by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) for her world betterment project––Mindful Buddiez.
Gia created “Omi & Friendz,” a collection of interactive stuffed animals that introduces mindfulness to kids in a fun and relatable way. Each friend supports social-emotional growth by using a STOP, BREATHE & RESET method. Omi the Elephant®, the first in the Mindful Buddiez collection, comes with three guided exercises that introduce mindful breathing, emotional regulation skills, and positive thinking. Kids simply listen to Omi’s soothing voice as he guides them through a mindful breathing exercise and helps them feel calm. With Omi’s help, a child begins to understand how to self-regulate their thoughts and feelings. Each Mindful Buddy introduces a key mindful concept to help cultivate kids into thoughtful and confident young adults.
The Be More Fund was created to acknowledge the positive, future-focused work that students, young professionals, and educators are doing. Through the program, students and educators took part in a competition at NSHSS’ Scholars Day in Atlanta, where they presented their projects to a panel of judges. Ten winners were selected to each receive a $10,000 grant (totaling $100,000 given by NSHSS) based on their professional presentation of a creative and viable plan to make the world a better, more equitable place.
NSHSS is the premier international honors and scholarship program co-founded by Claes Nobel and James Lewis. It offers a lifetime of benefits, pairing the highest performing students worldwide with high school and college scholarships, events, connections, internships, and career opportunities that begin in high school and carry on through college and careers.
For more information on NSHSS, visit https://nshss.org. For more information on Gia’s Mindful Buddiez, follow her on Instagram––@mindfulbuddiez.
