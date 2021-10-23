There is a new dental office in Black Canyon City that is ready to serve the community.
Led by Dr. Marius Puha, Radiant Dental, LLC, opened July of this year in Black Canyon City, and serves everyone — from young children to adults.
Staff say that “A lot of our patients have expressed relief that there is finally a local dentist,” adding that they also have a location in Spring Valley.
Jacki Richardson, who works in the front office, shared one example of the level of care that this “small-town dentist” provides.
“Our dentist has a very ‘can-do’ attitude,” said Richardson “Just last week, he was able to serve a special needs patient who required multiple extractions. The teeth were causing painful infection and needed removed immediately. This family had visited multiple dentists, and because the patient has special needs, they were told the patient needed to be ‘put under’ and have all the work done at once. This was going to cost them $10,000. They were out of options after hearing the same thing from multiple dentists.
“Our staff and dentist were willing to serve the patient, and the regular procedure went smoothly and was low cost because no anesthesia was required.”
In Black Canyon City, Radiant Dental, LLC is located at 19251 E. Oasis Dr., and is open Monday through Friday, 9am–5pm. For more information, call 623.526.2607.
