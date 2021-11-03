The Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools) invites students who will be entering seventh grade next year, and their parents, to learn more about middle school offerings, including academics, electives, clubs and intramural sports, during a tour event in November and December.
- Desert Shadows Middle School: Tours are offered monthly by appointment. Schedule a tour online or watch a video about school programs.
- Explorer Middle School — Tours are offered each Tuesday at 4pm. Can’t make the tour? Watch their video.
- Greenway Middle School — Tours are by appointment. Call 602.449.2405 to schedule a tour.
- Mountain Trail Middle School — Tours will be offered Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6pm.
- Pinnacle Peak Preparatory — School tours are offered by appointment. Visit www.pvschools.net/ppes to sign up.
- Shea Middle School — School tours are available throughout the week after school. To schedule a school tour, send an email to dawerner@pvschools.net.
- Sunrise Middle School — Tours are offered each Wednesday at 2:30pm.
- Vista Verde Middle School — Tours are available in November and December. Call 602.449.5300 to schedule a tour.
For additional information on individual schools, visit www.pvschools.net to find a list of middle schools.
