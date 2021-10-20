The curtains are up, and stage productions have once again come to life through song, dance, acting, set designs and props. Valley families are invited to support the work of performing arts students and teachers in PVSchools by attending one of these upcoming shows.
One-Act Showcase in the Black Box D-112 at Pinnacle High School
Oct. 20 at 7pm
The upper-level classes will present two one-acts: A Cold Day in Hell by Keith J. Powell and The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon by Don Zolidis.
Donations will be taken at the door. It’s a first-come, first-serve situation, and there will be 50 seats available. This production is being recorded as part of the Arizona State One-Act Festival submission process. Get directions.
Scared Silly in the Cafeteria at Explorer Middle School
Oct. 21-22 at 6:30pm
Scared Silly is a series of Spoofy Halloween scenes, guaranteed to tickle your funny bone more than send chills up your spine. Tickets are $3 per person. Get directions.
RISE! Broadway Under the Stars in the Auditorium at Horizon High School
Oct. 21 at 7pm, Oct. 23–24 at 7:30pm, and Oct. 24 at 3pm
Horizon High School’s national award-winning Choral Department will perform its annual Broadway Under the Stars production. RISE! will feature music and dance from the popular Broadway musicals Hair, West Side Story, Hairspray, Prom, Annie, Newsies, American Idiot, Mulan, Matlida, Rent, and more.
Tickets can be purchased at www.horizonchoirs.com. Get directions.
Disney’s The Little Mermaid in the Performing Arts Center at Shadow Mountain High School
Nov. 4–6 at 7pm and Nov. 6 at 2pm
Based on Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award Winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," and "Part of Your World." King Triton's youngest daughter, Ariel, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder, Scuttle, and Sebastian, to restore order under the sea.
The cost to attend is $5 per student and $10 per adult. Streaming tickets can be purchased online at www.nvaadrama.com. In-person tickets can be purchased at the door. Get directions.
This North Valley Arts Academies (NVAA) production of The Little Mermaid will feature 65 Shadow Mountain High School, Shea Middle School, and Desert Cove Elementary students ranging in age from 4th grade to 12th grade. The show is designed by NVAA technical theatre students and run by a student crew of high school students and 6th-8th grade technical theatre interns.
Trap in the Black Box Theatre at Paradise Valley High School
Nov. 4-6 at 7pm and Nov. 5 at 3pm
Trap: An incomprehensible event: every person in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious-every person but one. Using interviews with witnesses, loved ones, first responders, and the investigators pursuing the case, a theatre ensemble brings the story of the strange event to life, documentary-style.
Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at the school bookstore. Limited seating in the Black Box Theatre is available. Reserve seats by emailing castiles@pvlearners.net and include the date and time and the number of audience members in the email. Get directions.
Madrigals and Merriment, a choir and drama production at Explorer Middle School
Dec. 8 at 6:30pm
The Madrigals and Merriment is a celebration of all things Shakespeare, from songs written during the time he was alive to scenes that remind us of Shakespeare plays. This is a free event. Get directions.
