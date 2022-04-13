Another California giant will soon call Arizona home. Sendoso, the leading sending management platform, announced its new office at The Grove, in the historic Phoenix neighborhood, and the relocation of its corporate headquarters from San Francisco, California to Arizona effective November 2022. The 58,000-square-foot office space is designed to enhance collaboration to further amplify and inspire connections among employees, while helping bring nearly 1,000 jobs to the area.
“We are absolutely thrilled to expand our footprint in Arizona and support job growth. Our new state-of-the-art office space will inspire employees to connect and collaborate in a meaningful way, while also providing them with the flexibility to work in a hybrid environment so that they are empowered to do their best work, in the location they choose," says Michelle Palleschi, President and Chief Operating Officer at Sendoso. "We know that the way we work is continuing to evolve, and to ensure that we continue to thrive we are committed to listen, learn and refine our strategy as we move forward to support our employees.”
Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority adds, “We are excited to welcome Sendoso’s new office and corporate headquarters to Phoenix. Sendoso’s decision to relocate from California to Arizona showcases the state’s attractiveness as an epicenter of technology with continued industry growth while creating hundreds of jobs.”
Sendoso has already established a strong presence in the Phoenix area with its 190,000 square-foot warehouse and distribution center. Additionally, employees in the Arizona location perform vital functions for the company in areas such as human resources, warehouse management, sales and much more. Following the relocation of its headquarters, Sendoso will continue to have a strong presence in California, employing nearly 200 people.
“Our skilled talent, innovative ecosystem, quality of life, and supportive business environment are top reasons tech companies like Sendoso choose Phoenix,” says Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We are pleased to welcome these executives, and look forward to the company’s growth from its new headquarters.”
It was Sendoso’s top priority to build a space that supports the future of work and the company’s hybrid model with the focus being on collaboration and wellness for its employees.
“There are a growing number of companies making a hybrid return to the office and we're happy to see Sendoso deepen its roots in the region, relocating its corporate headquarters to Phoenix,” says Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “Greater Phoenix offers an opportunity for tech companies to grow and thrive and we look forward to being a partner in their continued success.”
The new office will provide opportunities for teams to focus, collaborate, and celebrate. The multipurpose space includes everything from a game room, fully stocked bar, fitness room, and a large event space. With two floors, the new office is bright and open, designed with a full height glass perimeter that wraps the floor, high open ceilings making it energizing and inviting for any Sendoso employee who wants to take advantage of the area.
“It's great to see yet another California company relocating to Arizona for more opportunity,” says Governor Doug Ducey. “Sendoso’s new headquarters and operations is further cementing Arizona’s reputation as the best place to do business in the country.”
For more information, please visit sendoso.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.