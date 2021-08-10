Ken Garff

Ken Garff Automotive Group has purchased Earnhardt Kia, which became Ken Garff Kia effective yesterday, Aug. 9.

“We have been interested for some time in expanding our dealership footprint into the Arizona market and are thrilled to now be present through this acquisition,” said John Garff, president of Ken Garff Enterprises. “When my grandfather founded Ken Garff Automotive Group in 1932 in Salt Lake City, he built the company on the principles of treating people right and creating lifetime customers, which is a practice that lives on today.”

Under the new banner of Ken Garff Kia, the dealership on 2121 E. Bell Road, Phoenix, will continue to offer premier Kia vehicles.

“The Kia brand is consistently recognized for its outstanding value, and we are proud to add this dealership into our Ken Garff family so we can continue to provide the highest quality of service to customers throughout the greater Phoenix area,” said Brett Hopkins, CEO of Ken Garff Automotive Group.

Carlos Aguirre will act as the general manager of Ken Garff Kia and is excited for this new opportunity.

“Phoenix is a dynamic, exciting market,” said Aguirre. “Ken Garff is a company that values employees and customers and will bring the best of all worlds to Phoenix.”

The company says that one key of the Ken Garff brand is listening to people, a business practice that has built the Ken Garff Automotive Group into one of the largest automotive groups in the United States, with over 50 dealerships in seven states. Ken Garff opened his first dealership in 1932.

For additional information, visit www.kengarffkia.com.

