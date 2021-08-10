The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 1215 PM MST.
* At 806 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Big Horn and Freeman.
This includes the following highways...
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 127 and 136.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Vekol Wash, Sand Tank Wash and Bender Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...
* Until 1030 AM MST.
* At 742 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.
Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Freeman, Big Horn, Kaka and Stanfield.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY FOR
MARICOPA COUNTY...
At 836 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
that heavy rain was falling across the warned area. Between 2 and
2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25
to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Tumbleweed Park, Gilbert
City Hall, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village Mall and Higley.
This includes the following highways...
AZ Route 202 between mile markers 40 and 49.
AZ Route 87 between mile markers 161 and 167.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Queen Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...
* Until 115 PM MST.
* At 830 AM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain fell in Vekol
Wash. The streamgauge in Vekol Wash along Interstate-8 has
exceeded alarm stage. Floodwaters may impact SR-238 in Maricopa
and Ak-Chin Village in 4 to 5 hrs. Additional rainfall amounts of
0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Gauges reported.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village.
This includes the following highways...
AZ Route 238 between mile markers 41 and 43.
AZ Route 347 between mile markers 167 and 170.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 143 and 148.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Waterman Wash and Vekol Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...
* Until 1045 AM MST.
* At 739 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen in some areas.
* Ponding on roads and nuisance flooding is likely where stronger
showers develop.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Gold
Canyon, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport,
Superstition Springs Mall, Chandler Heights, Seville, San Tan
Village Mall, Freestone Park, Gold Camp, Gilbert City Hall, Kings
Ranch, Tumbleweed Park and Chandler City Hall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
