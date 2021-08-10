Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 1215 PM MST. * At 806 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Big Horn and Freeman. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 127 and 136. This includes the following streams and drainages... Vekol Wash, Sand Tank Wash and Bender Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 1030 AM MST. * At 742 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Freeman, Big Horn, Kaka and Stanfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 836 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain was falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Tumbleweed Park, Gilbert City Hall, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village Mall and Higley. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 202 between mile markers 40 and 49. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 161 and 167. This includes the following streams and drainages... Queen Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 115 PM MST. * At 830 AM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain fell in Vekol Wash. The streamgauge in Vekol Wash along Interstate-8 has exceeded alarm stage. Floodwaters may impact SR-238 in Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village in 4 to 5 hrs. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 238 between mile markers 41 and 43. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 167 and 170. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 143 and 148. This includes the following streams and drainages... Waterman Wash and Vekol Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 1045 AM MST. * At 739 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in some areas. * Ponding on roads and nuisance flooding is likely where stronger showers develop. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Superstition Springs Mall, Chandler Heights, Seville, San Tan Village Mall, Freestone Park, Gold Camp, Gilbert City Hall, Kings Ranch, Tumbleweed Park and Chandler City Hall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&