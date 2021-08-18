Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Gila County in east central Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 815 PM MST. * At 601 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Scottsdale, Sycamore Creek and Rio Verde. This includes the following streams and drainages... Verde River, East Fork Sycamore Creek, Sheep Creek, Camp Creek, South Fork Sheep Creek, Davenport Wash, Indian Spring Wash, Copper Camp Creek, Sycamore Creek and Ironwood Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... The Woodbury burn scar in... Gila County in east central Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 745 PM MST. * At 333 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Apache Lake. This includes the following streams and drainages... Ash Creek, Barranca Creek, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Salt River, Reavis Creek, Pine Creek, Buckhorn Creek, Bronco Creek and Burnt Corral Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... The Bush burn scar in... Gila County in east central Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 815 PM MST. * At 620 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Four Peaks and Tonto Basin. This includes the following streams and drainages... Ash Creek, Picadilla Creek, Verde River, Barranca Creek, Boulder Creek, Mesquite Wash, Camp Creek, Salt River, Alder Creek, Sycamore Creek, Buckhorn Creek, Bronco Creek, Cottonwood Creek and Ironwood Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 745 PM MST. * At 536 PM MST, Automated stream gages indicated continued high flows over alarm stage along portions of Indian Bend Wash impacting low water crossings. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Scottsdale Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 915 PM MST. * At 614 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Phoenix, Chandler, Tempe, South Mountain Park, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, Guadalupe and Firebird Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 915 PM MST. * At 609 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Estrella Mountain Park, Estrella Sailport, Phoenix International Raceway, Estrella Mountain Ranch and Rainbow Valley. Runoff from earlier storms may flood low water crossings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 745 PM MST. * At 601 PM MST, Gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Carefree, Deer Valley Airport, North Mountain Park and Metro Center Mall. This includes the following streams and drainages... Cave Creek and Apache Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...Airport Weather Warning for Deer Valley Airport until 715 PM MST for lightning.... Lightning is anticipated within 5 miles of the airport in 10 minutes.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. * Until 8 PM MST this evening. * Showers and thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding are expected through the remainder of this afternoon and early evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&