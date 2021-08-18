student wearing mask

With five days of school behind us, the number of positive COVID-19 cases and resulting quarantines by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) are immediately causing challenges for us to keep students in-person without disruption. While we continue to offer three learning options, we remain committed to continuing an in-person learning option. Looking at our numbers, and those of districts around us that started a week earlier, the increasing numbers of students with COVID-19 and close contacts will likely continue for the next few weeks.

During the first five days of school, there have been:

  • 71 on-campus, confirmed cases of COVID-19. 
  • 813 symptomatic students sent home. 
  • 551 students quarantined as close contacts, in compliance with orders of the MCDPH.

Yesterday [Aug. 16], as ruled by the judge in the Phoenix Union High School District court case, the prohibition on issuing mandatory face masks does not go into effect until September 28, 2021. We continue to watch for updates surrounding this decision and COVID-19 mitigation measures and guidelines.

Our goal is to maintain in-person learning in a safe environment for all our students and staff. Teaching and learning in a mask is not easy or ideal. Masks pose challenges in the classroom; however, MCDPH quarantines cause even larger disruptions. Disruptions that defeat our goal of keeping the in-person learning option. 

When a COVID-19 positive and close contact are both wearing a mask, quarantine is not required. Therefore, PVSchools will update its mitigation plan requiring face masks for students, staff, and visitors while indoors at all school sites through September 28, 2021. There will be a limited opt-out option for students and staff. Face masks remain strongly recommended while on other PVSchools properties. You may opt your child out of this requirement by contacting your school’s office to obtain the necessary form.

We are implementing this regulation as part of our layered mitigation strategies of which we will continue to monitor and adjust. In an attempt to reduce the number of students who have to quarantine, this mask requirement will become effective Thursday, August 19, 2021.

PVSchools continues to maintain a multi-layered approach to mitigation protocols. This begins with everyone making a personal commitment to completing a self-assessment every day and refraining from coming to work or school if COVID-like symptoms are present or if awaiting COVID-19 test results. We continue to promote healthy hand hygiene, social distancing when possible, cohorting, increased air filter and ventilation measures, cleaning upgrades, contact tracing, isolation, and as directed by the MCDPH quarantining. Our mitigation efforts continue to evolve as public health officials provide new guidance.

For a complete review of our updated mitigation plan, visit the PVSchools Prepared webpage.

PVSchools in partnership with In Office Diagnostics (DX), will continue to offer a free, robust drive-through testing program. See more information on drive-through testing.

Thank you, in advance, for your cooperation and continued support of student success on the journey of excellence.

[Editor's note: Dr. Bales shared this letter with the PVSchools community Tuesday, Aug. 17.]

