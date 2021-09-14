In an effort to help those in the community facing food insecurities, Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC) is partnering with St. Mary’s Food Bank to host no contact food distribution for students, employees, and the community — all are welcome. The mobile food distribution feeds on average 600 to 700 individuals, about 150 families monthly.
Area residents are invited to hop in the car and drive by to pick up some free food from 9–11am. (Or until food runs out).
Questions? Email PVCC Student Life Office at DL-PVC-StuLife@paradisevalley.edu.
