The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) has begun the next College President Search to replace Paradise Valley Community College’s (PVCC) President Paul Dale, who has announced his retirement effective later this summer. The Paradise Valley Community College Search Committee and the Maricopa County Community College District invite applications and nominations for the position of President of Paradise Valley Community College.
“We are looking for a future-focused, agile and innovative leader who can help build our community college system to become an even greater asset to our state,” says Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, MCCCD Interim Chancellor. “I would like to thank President Dale for his exceptional leadership and commitment to student success. He will be greatly missed at the Maricopa Community Colleges.”
The Maricopa County Community College District includes 10 individually-accredited colleges––Chandler-Gilbert, Estrella Mountain, GateWay, Glendale, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Rio Salado, Scottsdale, and South Mountain––and the Maricopa Corporate College, serving approximately 100,000 students with two-year degrees, certificates, and university transfer programs.
The goal of the process is to announce a new president by early summer to begin July 1 before the 2022/2023 school year. The search committee will begin reviewing applications in March and the deadline to apply is March 8.
The search committee will submit their recommended finalists to the Interim Chancellor by April and all final candidates will participate in open forums at Paradise Valley Community College on May 5. The selection process offers members of the community an opportunity for involvement.
For additional information about the College, the position, the qualifications sought, and how to apply, visit www.maricopa.edu/executive-searches/paradise-valley-community-college-president. To submit a nomination, please send the nominee’s name, position, institution, and email address to PVCCPresident@academicsearch.org.
