Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. &&