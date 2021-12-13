Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC) partnered with St. Mary’s Food Bank to host a monthly, no contact food distribution for students, employees and the community who are facing food insecurity. The mobile food distribution dispenses food to 600–700 individuals on average, or about 150 families — all are welcome.
Residents are invited hop in the car and drive by to pick up free food from 9–11am (or until food runs out). The next event will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Paradise Valley Community College is located at 18401 N. 32nd St., in Phoenix. Questions about the event may be emailed to the PVCC Student Life Office: DL-PVC-StuLife@paradisevalley.edu. For additional information about the event, visit www.paradisevalley.edu/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.