ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra will hold auditions in August for its upcoming season. Rehearsals will begin later in August, and the in-person concert season will kick off in October.
Auditions for the Chorale will be held Monday, Aug. 2, and Monday, Aug. 9 from 6–9pm for all voice parts. There is a paid position open for a Bass section leader, as well. Singers are required to read music and have previous choral experience. Each audition will last approximately five minutes.
Auditions for the Orchestra will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 7–9pm. Auditions for paid principal chair positions for 2nd Violin, Oboe, and Trumpet will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 7–9pm
All auditions are by appointment only and will be held at Crosswinds Presbyterian Church, 20125 N. 15th Ave. in Phoenix, near the 101 Freeway. For audition appointments and repertoire requirements, go to pmaz.org or contact Patti Graetz, artistic director, at pgraetz@pmaz.org or 602.570.4458.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.