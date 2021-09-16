Michael and Yvette Stumpf’s path to opening the new Pigtails & Crewcuts salon in North Phoenix could be better described as a journey, three years in the making. Sometimes the best opportunities do not come quickly or easily, the couple says.
Michael and Yvette met, married and had their oldest son in Los Angeles. After moving to New Orleans, and having a second son, the Stumpf’s visited a children’s dentist and loved the kid-centric approach.
“We loved it,” Michael recalls, “We realized it was a great idea — making an often unpleasant situation for children as enjoyable as possible.”
Another hair salon not far from their home closed and the light bulb went off. They loved working with kids. Michael’s mother was a hairdresser with two salons of her own when he was young. They decided they would turn that closed hair salon into a children’s salon. This would be the first bump in the road; the space they were hoping for had been leased to another owner and would be gutted.
This event led the Stumpfs to research other children’s hair salons. It was then that they found Pigtails & Crewcuts. After visiting the Pigtails & Crewcuts in Baton Rouge, they knew it would be a great fit. Michael and Yvette called the franchise office, intent on opening a salon in New Orleans.
Unfortunately, tragedy struck in April 2018, when Michael’s father in Phoenix passed away unexpectedly. They immediately knew they would be moving back to Phoenix, Michael’s hometown, to be closer to family. They called the team at Pigtails & Crewcuts to let them know they wouldn’t be able to continue with the process in Louisiana.
“They told us to take all the time we needed and informed us that they would be there for us when the time was right,” said Michael. “They also informed us they did not have a single salon in Arizona.”
Surprised and thrilled at the opportunity, they decided to move forward with a three-salon deal to bring Pigtails & Crewcuts to various areas in the Phoenix area.
In December 2018, Michael and Yvette decided on the Norterra/Happy Valley area of North Phoenix to open their first location. They found their perfect location off of Happy Valley Road that same month. Construction of their brand-new building was to begin in June 2019 with a February 2020 grand opening. After several unforeseen delays with permitting, the contractors began work in February 2020 — just before the pandemic hit. With everything shut down and the contractors unable to work, they were delayed for months again.
“This hasn’t stopped us before; we weren’t going to let it stop us now. We were going to open this salon no matter what,” Michael remembered.
Powering through more roadblocks and delays due to supply shortages, the Stumpfs never gave up hope that the kids’ salon they began talking about in 2018 would open. And it did, three years and three months later. The Pigtails & Crewcuts — Happy Valley opened for its first haircuts May 25, 2021.
“It was 100 percent worth the wait,” the Stumpfs said, “We love this community and look forward to serving the children and their families for many years to come.”
Pigtails & Crewcuts — Happy Valley is located at 1730 W. Happy Valley Rd., Suite 105, Phoenix. For additional information, call 602.448.4328 or visit www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com/happyvalley.
