The Phoenix Public Library is suspending its Curbside Service effective today, June 21, and returning to all in-building service at 16 of its locations with new, expanded hours.
Patrons are invited to visit their favorite library location during expanded summer schedule to browse the shelves, pick up a hold, check out a laptop or WiFi hotspot, use a computer or convert an eCard to a full-service library card. Masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated people.
Find more details about these locations and others on the Phoenix Public Library website: phoenixpubliclibrary.org.
