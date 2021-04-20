Kate Gallego was inaugurated April 19 to her first full term in office as mayor of the City of Phoenix, the fifth largest city in the nation. Also taking the oath of office were two new and two returning members of the City Council: Ann O’Brien, District 1, and Yassamin Ansari, District 7, joined as new council members; Debra Stark, District 3, and Betty Guardado, District 5, were returned to office.
Mayor Gallego has been serving since March 2019, when she was elected to complete the term of former Mayor Greg Stanton. During the general election last November, a strong majority of voters – more than had voted in any previous election – re-elected Mayor Gallego.
In her inaugural remarks, Mayor Gallego talked about her vision for the city. She gave particular attention to a proposed $21 million investment in public safety reform, including a plan to shift the response to 911 calls from police to mental health clinicians who are better equipped to help people in crisis. The mayor also underscored the city’s innovative approach to climate change, including a first-in-the-nation Office of Heat Response and Mitigation, as well as her continued support for small businesses throughout the city.
“It is an exciting time and I have great optimism,” said Gallego. “In Phoenix, hard work matters and people judge you by the results you get. I hope to make that reality true for so many more people in Phoenix. I believe the future is bright for Phoenix, and I am so honored to serve as mayor.”
Councilwoman O’Brien, District 1, shared in her remarks, “As a native Arizonan who spent most of my life in North Phoenix, my family and I were drawn to District 1 in 2004 for its strong sense of community. And add to that, the district’s inspiring, beautiful, natural landscape and we were hooked. Undoubtedly, this community had a lot to offer my young family and it was only fitting that I give back.”
She continued, “District 1 is on the threshold of tremendous economic development. We are excited about the Taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company making District 1 its home. As our district prepares to position itself as the next major employment corridor in the region, our community needs to be assured that the basics, such as having a wide array of housing options, different modes of transportation and adequate streets and other infrastructure are in place and ready to welcome individuals new to District 1.”
The continued transformation and development of MetroCenter and the new transportation hub are also high on n O’Brien’s list of priorities.
Returning for another term in her North Phoenix District 3, Councilwoman Stark shared some of the issues that she will focus on during her new term.
She stated, “I hope to continue to address the issue of homelessness and seek solutions that truly work. I hope to see us offer the gated alley program to all our neighborhoods desiring. Infrastructure is the backbone of our city and I will work to ensure we protect our water supply, improve our roads, provide multi-modal means of transportation, seek solutions for flooding and build and enhance our communication network.”
“Whether it’s a pothole, weeds or water leak, my office wants to assist you,” Stark added.
For more information about the City of Phoenix, visit phoenix.gov.
To view the full inaugural ceremony, visit the City of Phoenix YouTube channel: youtube.com/user/cityofphoenixaz.
