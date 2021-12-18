In mid-November, the City of Phoenix launched a new mobile application that puts the city in the palm of residents’ hands. Through the myPHX311 app, residents can request services, report issues, pay water or trash bills and more.
As the fifth largest city in the nation continues to grow, and continues to adjust to socially-distanced living, the City says that it was vital to expand the ways for the public to connect with city services and City of Phoenix employees.
Beyond the new app, the City recently upgraded the “At Your Service” web portal (now www.phoenix.gov/myPHX311), through which a wide range of services are available:
- Requesting water / trash services
- View / pay city services bill
- Report issues in the community (streetlights, potholes, water main breaks, etc.)
- Access city calendars and public meetings
“The City of Phoenix is constantly innovating to best serve our residents. This app will allow for quicker, more efficient service to meet the needs of every Phoenician. I'm proud our city listens to our residents and adapts to the changing environment to allow for flexible, creative solutions,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in a released statement.
The myPHX311 app is available for download at www.phoenix.gov/pio/app.
