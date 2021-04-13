Carina Stiles, the theatre director and a teacher at Paradise Valley High School, is the recipient of the Arizona Thespians 2020 Arizona Theatre Teacher of the Year Award.
“This award is quite special to me,” Stiles shared. “I feel as though being recognized for my work in theatre arts often is a passive process. The students get the praise, as they should. I very much appreciate being recognized by Arizona Thespians as a Teacher of the Year. I have been involved with the International Thespian Society since I was in high school so I feel truly honored at this stage of my life.”
Stiles believes that every student should be given the opportunity to take a theatre class. “Theatre is one of the few places in this world where we give power to our feelings. You are free to be whisked away to a world of vulnerability, truth, connection. In the theatre, students feel safe in their uniqueness, safe in their diversity, and safe in their spirit. The theatre is home to all of the beautiful weirdos that need sanctuary from the day-to-day grind. Theatre helps you to see the world outside of your own experiences and your own perspective and for a brief moment, you are able to empathize with characters in their world.”
As students progress through the theatre classes at Paradise Valley High School, Stiles says that they gain many skills that will assist them on their journey of excellence. Whether these are the tangible skills of operating a soundboard, using a sewing machine, or operating a table saw, or those soft skills such as public speaking, understanding others, and self-confidence; students will feel safe, known, and cared for in these classes.
“Theatre provides students with a creative outlet and opportunities to stretch themselves and grow. I believe that I provide the push many students need to believe in themselves, to try something new, and to know that they are allowed to continue becoming who they want to be. Growth is a process, not a moment,” said Stiles.
Stiles has been teaching at Paradise Valley High School, part of the Paradise Valley Unified School District, for all of her years as an educator. She has taught for four years in the Science Department and is approaching five years in theatre arts.
Learn more about the Paradise Valley Unified School District at pvschools.net.
