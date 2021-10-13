The North Valley Symphony Orchestra (NVSO) announced the selection of Ellen Hansbury as Concertmaster for the 2021–22 season.
Hansbury began studying the violin at the age of four. She went on to major in violin performance at the University of Cincinnati’s College Conservatory of Music under Kurt Sassmannshaus. She later earned her MBA from UC and decided to pursue a career in marketing. With a strong passion for music and performing, she continued to play in community orchestras. Hansbury joined NVSO in 2015 and says she thoroughly enjoys the musicianship and sense of community the organization brings.
NVSO music director and conductor Kevin Kozacek said, “Ellen is a fabulous violinist! We were so pleased that the selection committee settled on her as the new NVSO concertmaster. We look forward to showcasing her talents during some of the repertoire included in our upcoming season.”
See Hansbury and NVSO’s Re-Opening Overtures concert, the first of its10th anniversary season, Saturday, Oct. 16, 7pm, at North Canyon High School Auditorium, 1700 E. Union Hills Dr. in Phoenix.
For additional information, visit www.northvalleysymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.