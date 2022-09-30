The North Phoenix Tortoise Rescue started eight years ago and all because of a tortoise named Raymond. East Valley native James Martin already loved Russian tortoises and box turtles and had some of his own when a friend named Angela had taken in Raymond and needed help to find him a new home. She was trying to care for Raymond but lived in a condominium and knew that the tortoise could have a better life if he could go outside, so she asked Martin if he could offer him a new home.
Raymond has since become the mascot of the North Phoenix Tortoise Rescue. After the first year of caring for him, others heard about it and started coming to Martin with more tortoises. At that time there were seven tortoises that were over 75 pounds and Martin knew it was time to open a rescue, so that it was possible to care for as many as he physically could and hopefully adopt out the rest.
“There is approximately 800-plus unwanted turtles and tortoises that end up in Arizona rescues every year,” said Martin.
During March 2015 he started a Facebook page and everything took off from there. He is in his eighth tortoise season (March through November) and has helped approximately 1,300 turtles, tortoises, parrots, ferrets, geckos and bearded dragons. Currently, he is taking all turtle and tortoise species that are under 40 pounds. He has had to put restrictions on the rescue due to his current health problems.
“Before getting a tortoise ask yourself, do I have enough space and proper vegetation to accommodate how big the tortoise will get? Can I commit myself to that turtle or tortoise for their entire life? If the answer is not a definite yes to all then please do not consider one for a pet,” Martin said.
He grew up in Gilbert on a mini farm and had about every type of livestock animal there is. Before he was even a teenager, Martin had several box turtles. When he was 13, he started volunteering at a family-run pet store in Mesa. He was too young to earn money legally, so the owners gave him the opportunity to own 26 species of turtles and tortoises which started him down his path to learning about these animals.
Martin believes there is a lot of misinformation and that a lot of what he has learned is through research and trial and error. He shared that just like humans these animals can have likes, dislikes and distinct personalities. You can tell when they are depressed, happy or angry and can even hold grudges. Martin feels that if you cannot see that, you have not learned to connect with animals.
He charges a $10 fee for water turtles and a $50 surrender fee for African Sulcatas over 10 pounds. All others are free of charge. People wanting to adopt can do so under certain requirements like having ample space and provided winter housing with heat sources.
Currently, there is a Boy Scout Eagle donation project to build a permanent tortoise shelter that will be donated to the rescue. Martin has also teamed up with a volunteer transport organization that will be offering out-of-state transportation for anyone adopting their tortoises out of state.
If you have an interest in helping the rescue, they can always use donations for food, medical visits and supplies. Donations can be made to paypal.me/NPhxTortRescue or Venmo at @NPhxTortRescue.
