City of Phoenix District 2 Councilman Jim Waring joined members of the nearby neighborhood and city staff in Jackrabbit Park in late April to celebrate the grand opening of a new playground. The councilman gave brief remarks and participated in a ceremonial ribbon cutting that signified the official opening of the recently completed amenity.
The new playground features climbing structures and slides for those ages 2 to 12, as well as toddler and youth swings, and seat spinners. Also included in the play area are 11 ADA accessible play activities and a wheelchair accessible dome-shaped climber.
The ground level of the entire playground is covered in ADA accessible engineered wood fiber. Shade canopies are built into the play structures, and several new benches and a drinking fountain are located along the perimeter.
The project cost $110,000 and was funded by the voter-approved Phoenix Parks and Preserve Initiative.
Located at 60th Street and Paradise Lane, the approximately 17-acre, basin-style park opened in 1986. In addition to the playground, it also offers ample green space and area lighting.
For additional information, visit phoenix.gov/parks.
