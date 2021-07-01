At Musical Instrument Museum (MIM), they believe that educators are both leaders in their communities and vital partners of the museum. In that spirit, MIM announced that it will recognize Educator Appreciation Month in July.
During the entire month of July, pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educators, school and district administrators, principals, registered student teachers and homeschool educators will receive free general museum admission upon presentation of a school ID, fingerprint clearance card or affidavit of intent.
For the month of July, teachers will also receive a 10 percent discount on their entire purchase at the Museum Store on most non-sale merchandise (some exceptions apply). This offer does not apply to previously purchased items. Teachers are asked to present school ID at the time of purchase.
MIM is located at 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. in Phoenix. For additional information, call 480.478.6000 or visit mim.org.
